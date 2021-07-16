Unveiled: 7 Ways to Increase ROI from Cloud ERP Implementation

Do you know where most of the businesses were at a halt during the pandemic, organizations with Cloud-based applications continued operating with the same agility and even greater efficiency? The move to Cloud ERP generates greater potential for innovation. It empowered businesses to become more agile and resilient in the ever-changing market dynamics. So, there is no good reason to delay getting to grips with Cloud.

We have entered into a new era where we are seeing renewed interest in Cloud ERP. Here are some of the facts that reinforce the necessity of embarking on Cloud ERP even stronger.

A recent IDG Cloud Computing Survey suggests that 81% of organizations have already migrated their applications to the Cloud. This means that businesses today are realizing the need for a sophisticated Cloud environment over traditional monolithic systems.

According to Gartner: by 2024, businesses will be forced to accelerate digital business transformation and Cloud migration plans by at least five years to survive in a post-COVID-19 world that involves permanently higher adoption of remote work and digital touchpoints.”

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella on Cloud Migration said that they have seen 2 years of digital transformation in two months.

Though the facts look enticing, the sudden demand for enterprise-ready Cloud technology like Cloud ERP adoption has increased the counter challenges with respect to the implementation as well. This fast-tracked, high-demand Cloud migration and adoption plans have increased the chances of inefficient Cloud application deployment or risks associated with the same.

There’s one thing we need to understand that Cloud migration isn’t just about moving to the cloud; it should bring a continuous reinvention in your business processes. Pre-pandemic, cloud migration was already a complex process. Post-pandemic, all of these factors will likely be even more challenging.

Say, for instance, businesses saw moving to Cloud as a cost balloon, they thought simply deploying their ERPs on Cloud will cut the costs. However, some companies ended up paying 20-50% of the extra cost due to increased usage, or duplication of data, or the cost of synchronizing the data from on-premise to Cloud. Further, as you are leaving behind your server-based systems – you should expect the added advantages or new opportunities to do business as well. If you aren’t achieving the same, would you consider moving to Cloud successfully?

Mere migration won’t give you these benefits. Thus, it is important to ask critical questions from your Cloud ERP provider to avoid later disruption in your business.

How to decide those critical questions? Let’s see!

Crucial Questions Your ERP Provider Might Not be Comfortable Answering!

If you have been thinking of implementing a Cloud ERP solution in your organization, then this is a sort of information you must not skip. Not only will it enlighten you with some eye-opening facts, but can save you from future Cloud-ERP implementation-related hiccups.

7 Question to Ask While Implementing Cloud-based ERP Solution

One of the most informative webinars recently hosted by Uneecops featuring three of the leading business experts as the speakers:

SPEAKERS

Mr. Pramod Gokhle - Group CIO, Mankind Pharma

Mr. Chandan Pandey - Founder and CEO, Quantinox Technologies

Mr. Jose Motha – General Manager, Falken Tyre India

MENTOR

Mr. Shivam Arora- Marketing Manager, Uneecops Technologies

The experts mentored the audiences on the 7 most critical questions that they shouldn’t miss asking their ERP providers. They also added their experiences while implementing the Cloud solutions at their organizations and guided the foolproof strategies to the attendees on how they should plan their Cloud ERP implementation process.

If you are thinking you missed the webinar, there is still a way you can gain deep insights. You can click on this blog - 7 Questions That You Must Ask Before Implementing A Cloud ERP Solution. These questions are divided into three categories - Technical, Cost, and Implementation. This will ensure your journey to the cloud is a safe, enjoyable, and profitable one.

