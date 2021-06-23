Upcoming Bastar Model: Optimum policies of development and sustainability

Active constructive efforts and participation of the administration and the government is the key to the overall developmental growth of a state, because unless the state government embraces essential developmental reforms that are not merely restricted to blatant infrastructural growth but are based upon an overall inclusive vision of achieving development, it is not really possible to achieve sustainable development.

Playing on its strengths, the Bastar model of development has focused on strategic reforms in all the sectors which contribute to the development of a state. Bastar has a great opportunity of comprehensive development by retaining its talent.

Sports as soft power

Right from the time immemorial through different sources of anthropology we have come to know about the physical structure which tribals as population have which manifests into high skill in endurance and target sports.

To support such projects Bastar District Administration transformed the existing Hata Ground into a 24 hour day/night sports hub which is accessible to the general public. Moreover the district of bastar in collaboration with Khelo India is coming up with the Dharampura Kreeda Parisar, an integrated sports development hub which will cater to different sports as well as the development of the players as a whole.

Education as an inspirational power

The quantum of educational development and improvement of education infrastructure is very significant for any state. The tool which can change the ideological geography of any space is "Knowledge". To make Bastar as the knowledge hub of the division of Bastar there are robust steps which are taken into action.

With setting up of one of its kind English medium schools in Vivekananda School and Madpal to inclusion of Alexa in the education system, the district Administration Bastar is striving to achieve learning outcomes which is unprecedented by also contributing to sustainable individual livelihoods, as well as broader economic growth, while improving quality of life and enhancing human dignity.

But the soul of all the initiative lies in the fact that Bastar becomes a aspirational knowledge hub and thus led to the birth of "Lala Jagdalpuri" Library. A 24 hour run Library with a world class cafe which could cater to the never ending aspirations of citizens of Bastar.

Bastar – a convolution of tribal culture

With a staggering 32-33% tribal population Bastar is drenched and blessed with the multidimensional cultural ecosystem. Each tribe thriving in every corner of this district has its own distinct identity with respect to lifestyle, culture & cuisine.

The District Administration of Bastar through its various means of promoting culture is doing some transformative reforms. "Gadh Kaleva"

to represent the cuisine, art & culture calendar for the Library and an upcoming Bastar Art Gallery at Dalpat Sagar are few time changing examples of the efforts to preserve culture.

But, the newly upcoming Bastar Academia of Dance Art & Literature (BADAL) is soon to become the soul of cultural mecca wherein people from around the world could experience every aspect of performing arts and literature under a single roof.

An overall development is that which maintains a delicate balance among all the aspects of sustainability.

Bastar - The Eco Tourism Hub

With a mind boggling coverage of 67% forest Bastar is blessed with everything that nature has to offer in its most untampered form. From chitrakote to tirathgadh and whatnot. The district Administration Bastar in its effort to tie livelihood and tourism is coming up with various hospitality properties such as the village stay (STF) at chitrakote which is equipped with world class cottages and dormitories. Moreover upcoming adventure sports hubs at Mendri Ghumar and Tamda Ghumar will also add a much needed PoV to the landscape.

It is estimated that tourism is a sector which is capable of generating millions of full-time jobs especially in regions like that of Bastar which has an unmatchable Flora and Fauna beauty in the country. The bastar eco-tourism initiatives will lead to further betterment of employment, infrastructure and transport and create major new opportunities across the state.

Bastar - The urban metamorphosis

Infrastructural evolution is perhaps the largest contributor to the overall development of a state and plays a transformative role in the social and economic development of the society by uplifting their living standards.

Being the centre of 6 districts of the division of bastar and also the landing space for a lot of citizens from Odisha, Bastar post the air connectivity is transforming and getting ready for the mega change.

Various projects such as the multilevel parking at the crowded itwari Bazaar, the renovation of the dalpat Sagar , the replanning if the 89 year old gol bazaar and the transformation and decongestion if the city entries are some prime turnkey projects the district Administration of bastar is executing in order to keep the city of Jagdalpur future ready.

IAS Rajat Bansal’s approach for the development of Bastar is not only an initiative which has showed an overall regard to a multifaceted growth but also based on modernisation along with natural conservation, so as to not just limit Bastar as a post-modern infrastructurally advanced city but a living realm with its unparalleled natural identity which is the soul of Bastar.

The sustainability of the growth and development of this region is upto a great extent dependent on the ingenious efforts of The state Government along with the successful implementation by the Bastar District administration under Mr.Bansal.

The bastar initiative has come closest to the sustainable development ideal in practice. Essential lessons can be drawn from this model of development for possible replication throughout the country.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



