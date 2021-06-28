Update yourself with a healthy lifestyle with Divine Copper

Copper water is a new trend that encourages drinking water to be stored in a copper container or bottle made from copper. Although people may have known this tendency lately, Ayurveda, an old Indian holistic health approach, generally endorses this all the time. Still, if this practice is healthy and safe or just another trend, one might be questioning it.

Copper water isn't something you'll find in your local supermarket or health food store. You instead make it by keeping drinking water in a copper container. Copper is a trace element, which means that it is required in compact levels.

Continuing the legacy since ages

1. It is vital for many bodily functions, including energy production, connective tissue synthesis, and the chemical communications system in the brain.

2. Copper water supporters claim that it has numerous benefits, including improved heart and brain health, healthier immune system and even weight loss, anti-ageing and tanning effects.

3. One of copper's benefits appears to be scientifically supported - its antimicrobial action. Copper can be beneficial as a water filtration or sterilising system, also suggested by Ancient Ayurvedic procedures as well. It is helpful for the estimated 1 billion people who lack access to safe drinking water.

4. The antibacterial activity of copper is known as "contact killing." Researchers believe that exposure to the mineral causes substantial damage to the cell walls of bacteria, resulting in their death.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.