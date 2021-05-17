upGrad introduces Education@Work - a Corporate Digital Campus

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

upGrad for Business, the B2B arm of South Asia’s largest online higher education company upGrad, launches Education@Work - A Corporate Digital Campus, wherein upGrad will enable organisations with 100+ education courses for their employees across MBA Degrees, Data, Technology, and Behavioral disciplines.

Given the Covid crisis, organisations are leveraging online learning as the only possible L&D initiative, as on-site has not been feasible for more than a year and will not be so in the near future. upGrad’s launch of Education@Work is aptly timed, as such initiatives have proven to deliver elevated employee attention resulting in a ~21% increase in profitability for companies, as per the Gallup findings.

Talking about the new launch, Minaxi Indra, President & Head, upGrad for Business, said, "Recent report highlights that 61% of the workforce feels burnt out. Channelising our employees’ efforts by focusing on their developmental needs creates an engaged and productive employee base. Our partnership delivers tangible business outcomes for our customers and the Education@Work offering is a game-changer for organisations. It is designed keeping in mind a two-fold approach of enhancing employee productivity and helping organisations with business growth in the current turbulent times.”

Mosur Saisekar, Country Head, Legato, one of upGrad’s B2B partners, quoted, "upGrad for Business offers an excellent list of choices for industry-relevant online programs conducted by well-known universities and colleges. Together with upGrad, we believe, we’ll be able to empower the workforce of the future."

upGrad for Business, which has 50+ companies across sectors such as PSUs (Power Grid Corporation of India), ITeS (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Manufacturing (Welspun Group), Consulting (PwC), Analytics (Fractal Analytics), BFSI (HDFC Life Insurance), Media (Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited) and PR (Adfactors PR), as their corporate clients, look to onboard another 50+ with the new offerings of Education@Work.

Click here to know more about the learning model: https://programs.upgrad.com/legato-univarsity/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=BPR_ALL_ALL_ALL_PR_BWI_B2B2C_ALL_All

About upGrad for Business

upGrad for Business is the B2B arm of upGrad, South Asia’s largest online higher education company. Founded in 2015, the international edtech leader has impacted over 1 million total registered learners over 50+ countries across the world.

With the aim of creating impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and custom solutions, upGrad for Business partners with organizations to equip their employees with the right skillset and mindset to produce a future-proof workforce. Our solutions span across the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with organisational goals, leading to capability building and value generation.

With a 93% program completion rate, 3000+ faculty/mentors,, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, the company creates a learning experience perfectly suited to engage working professionals and maximise their potential through continuous skilling.

IIIT Bangalore and upGrad's Executive PG Programme in Data Science is India’s first-ever PG Diploma, with over 10,000 alumni & learner-base, to be recommended and validated by the NASSCOM and is aligned to Government approved National Occupational Standards (NOS). upGrad has ranked No.1 in the LinkedIn Top Startups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that upGrad has been featured in the LinkedIn Top Startup list after 2018 and 2019. It is also amongst GSV Global EdTech 50, has been ranked amongst the Top 50 in the FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021 and has won the title of ET Best Education Brand 2020. Earlier, upGrad has been awarded the title of ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019, received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times in 2018, and the 'Most Innovative Companies in India' by Fast Company in 2017.

About upGrad

upGrad is South Asia’s largest online higher edtech company offering 100+ courses in collaboration with top-notch global universities like Duke Corporate Education (US), Michigan State University (US), Liverpool John Moores University (UK), Deakin Business School (Australia), Swiss School of Business Management, (Geneva), IIT Madras (India), IIM Kozhikode (India), and others. Founded in 2015, the international edtech leader has impacted over 1 million total registered learners over 50+ countries across the world.

Media Contact Details

Neha Prasad (Asst. Manager - Marketing & PR), upGrad, neha.prasad@upgrad.com, +91-9546938838

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalists is involved in creation of this content.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India upGrad for Business, the B2B arm of South Asia’s largest online higher education company upGrad, launches Education@Work - A Corporate Digital Campus, wherein upGrad will enable organisations with 100+ education courses for their employees across MBA Degrees, Data, Technology, and Behavioral disciplines. Given the Covid crisis, organisations are leveraging online learning as the only possible L&D initiative, as on-site has not been feasible for more than a year and will not be so in the near future. upGrad’s launch of Education@Work is aptly timed, as such initiatives have proven to deliver elevated employee attention resulting in a ~21% increase in profitability for companies, as per the Gallup findings. Talking about the new launch, Minaxi Indra, President & Head, upGrad for Business, said, "Recent report highlights that 61% of the workforce feels burnt out. Channelising our employees’ efforts by focusing on their developmental needs creates an engaged and productive employee base. Our partnership delivers tangible business outcomes for our customers and the Education@Work offering is a game-changer for organisations. It is designed keeping in mind a two-fold approach of enhancing employee productivity and helping organisations with business growth in the current turbulent times.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION Entrepreneur Ram Goel shares three ways to accomplish your objectives Cherry Garg – The new sensation in online entertainment promotion industry Tollywood fame, Sana Singh is all ready to make her Bollywood debut Mohd Zubair Ali making a difference through right influencing Mosur Saisekar, Country Head, Legato, one of upGrad’s B2B partners, quoted, "upGrad for Business offers an excellent list of choices for industry-relevant online programs conducted by well-known universities and colleges. Together with upGrad, we believe, we’ll be able to empower the workforce of the future." upGrad for Business, which has 50+ companies across sectors such as PSUs (Power Grid Corporation of India), ITeS (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Manufacturing (Welspun Group), Consulting (PwC), Analytics (Fractal Analytics), BFSI (HDFC Life Insurance), Media (Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited) and PR (Adfactors PR), as their corporate clients, look to onboard another 50+ with the new offerings of Education@Work. Click here to know more about the learning model: https://programs.upgrad.com/legato-univarsity/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=BPR_ALL_ALL_ALL_PR_BWI_B2B2C_ALL_All About upGrad for Business upGrad for Business is the B2B arm of upGrad, South Asia’s largest online higher education company. Founded in 2015, the international edtech leader has impacted over 1 million total registered learners over 50+ countries across the world. With the aim of creating impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and custom solutions, upGrad for Business partners with organizations to equip their employees with the right skillset and mindset to produce a future-proof workforce. Our solutions span across the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with organisational goals, leading to capability building and value generation. With a 93% program completion rate, 3000+ faculty/mentors,, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, the company creates a learning experience perfectly suited to engage working professionals and maximise their potential through continuous skilling. IIIT Bangalore and upGrad's Executive PG Programme in Data Science is India’s first-ever PG Diploma, with over 10,000 alumni & learner-base, to be recommended and validated by the NASSCOM and is aligned to Government approved National Occupational Standards (NOS). upGrad has ranked No.1 in the LinkedIn Top Startups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that upGrad has been featured in the LinkedIn Top Startup list after 2018 and 2019. It is also amongst GSV Global EdTech 50, has been ranked amongst the Top 50 in the FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021 and has won the title of ET Best Education Brand 2020. Earlier, upGrad has been awarded the title of ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019, received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times in 2018, and the 'Most Innovative Companies in India' by Fast Company in 2017. About upGrad upGrad is South Asia’s largest online higher edtech company offering 100+ courses in collaboration with top-notch global universities like Duke Corporate Education (US), Michigan State University (US), Liverpool John Moores University (UK), Deakin Business School (Australia), Swiss School of Business Management, (Geneva), IIT Madras (India), IIM Kozhikode (India), and others. Founded in 2015, the international edtech leader has impacted over 1 million total registered learners over 50+ countries across the world. Media Contact Details Neha Prasad (Asst. Manager - Marketing & PR), upGrad, neha.prasad@upgrad.com, +91-9546938838 Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalists is involved in creation of this content.