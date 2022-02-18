UPI App ‘FPay’ makes way for seamless recharges & wallet to bank transfers

The new-generation Indian applications FPay Business, Recharge, & DMT, and FPay Wallet to Bank Transfer is taking the country by storm. By providing seamless recharge and wallet to bank transfer services. With the main objective of delivering utmost customer satisfaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I want to deliver fast, simple, and solution-oriented services to the ordinary Indian man,” says, Mohammad Faizan, the man who created “FPay” wherein “F” represents the meaning “Fast”.

FPay, the brainchild of Mohammad Faizan, is an online portal that makes it possible to have safe, seamless, transparent, and world-class financial transactions. It does so, by helping its customers utilize financial services without having to reveal their banking details or information. By giving them access to the benefits of online and offline digital wallet services.

Since the establishment of the application in 2019, today FPay counts amongst a handful of Indian digital wallet platforms. What makes both the FPay applications even more unique is how they distinguish themselves from different wallet applications available across the country. While the FPay application only deducts 3% of the amount while paying directly from the bank, other digital wallets usually deduct a whopping 5%. This certainly results in a win-win situation for all the FPay app users or their clients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

seamless recharges & wallet to bank transfers

Although the FPay app started with a motive to serve the most urgent and fundamental needs of the ordinary man of India. Right now, both the FPay applications cater to the versatile needs of businesses and customers. By delivering top-notch services such as credit card to bank transfers, other wallet transfers, monthly reward schemes, a host of fin-tech telecom, recharges, and money transfer services, and more. The app also awards cashback on bill payments or recharges made through the app.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the years, the FPay applications, including FPay.net.in have been successful in delivering a one-stop solution at the press of a button. With the added advantage of whenever or wherever the app user or customer wishes to access the app or website’s benefits, features, or services. FPay also combinedly serves both the B2B and B2C clients including over 2 lakh+ customers and 3000+ merchants.

Mohammad Faizan, the curator of FPay application, always believed in the power and influence of digital wallets. After studying, researching, gathering knowledge from experts, and failing to successfully deliver his first seamless B2B recharging application, Mohammad Faizan’s deep desire to build something new as well as exciting did not let him lose hope or confidence at any step. And today, FPay, the online application he worked so hard for is recognized as India’s 1st Leading Wallet Based UPI application.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Developing FPay was not at all easy for me. I faced many challenges during the process but they all motivated me to keep going. Today, my patience and perseverance have rewardingly paid off. As I am happier than ever to see FPay as one of India’s finest digital wallet applications”, Mohammad shares.

FPay has definitely made a name of itself and earned the trust of thousands of its app users already. So, switching to FPay to fulfill one’s digital wallet needs won’t be a fulfill decision indeed.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.