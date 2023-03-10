UPI payments of up to 200 can now be done without pin — Paytm makes it possible with UPI LITE

India’s fintech and QR payments pioneer Paytm’s latest innovation Paytm UPI LITE offers a convenient solution for those who want to make quick and easy payments.

But what sets Paytm UPI LITE apart from other payment apps? One of the most impressive features of Paytm UPI LITE is the ability to make payments of up to ₹200 in a single click, without the need for the usual 4-6 digit UPI PIN. This is incredibly convenient and easy to use, making it the ideal solution for small transactions. With this feature, users can make lightning-fast UPI transactions that are secure and reliable, ensuring they can make payments that never fail with just one click.

Paytm UPI LITE is a secure on-device balance on the Paytm Super app, meaning that your money is always safe and accessible. In regular UPI transactions, technical issues with a user's bank can cause transaction failures or result in transactions being placed in a pending state. However, when using UPI LITE, a transaction can be completed independently of the user's bank if there is already sufficient balance in their UPI LITE wallet. This provides users with the ability to quickly and easily make payments to merchants or other users, even during peak hours when UPI transaction volume is high and bank servers are overloaded.

Moreover, one can transfer UPI LITE balance back to the linked bank account anytime without any charges, which provides users complete control over their money.

Another advantage of using Paytm UPI LITE is that users will only observe a single money transfer entry in their bank account. This makes it easy to keep track of transactions and manage finances efficiently. Currently, Paytm is the only major app with this functionality, making UPI on Paytm better than any other app.

To make the payments experience even better Paytm has enabled users to conduct any number of UPI Lite transactions in a day up to ₹4,000 in a single click without worrying about cap on the number of bank transactions.

Paytm UPI LITE is currently supported by several major banks, including Paytm Payments Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Paytm by HT Brand Studio.