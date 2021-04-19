Upinder Matharu has a global audience

Punjabi songs are now not restricted to a particular geographical territory only. With social media coming into the picture, anyone can listen to these rocking numbers at any time. Are you also a regular listener of these lovely songs? Then try the albums of Upinder Matharu. Usually, you will find all his numbers on the official YouTube channel of Binder Birk. However, he has some independent songs, too, from some other lyricists.

Furthermore, the global audience is also preferring his albums. Mostly he loves to sing devotional songs. But, of course, his talent is not limited to only one subject. Along with the soft numbers, Upinder is equally good in the loud Punjabi beats. So, be it a party or a devotional session, one name is common.

Famous songs that shaped his career

Upinder made a beautiful combination of a foreigner bride with a Punjabi guy. This romantic number of 2017 made the artist a Rockstar within a short period. VS records launched it on their official YouTube channel and attracted more than 37k likes. Moreover, this fabulous music also enhanced the number of followers for the music channel. However, along with Upinder, you can also find Anuja Singa who has given the female voice in the song. The entire video portrays that geographical and religious differences do not affect pure love. This is why the foreign girl managed to adjust so well with her Punjabi husband.

One of his latest albums of 2020 includes Zindagi. It is a wonderful composition of Binder Birk and got featured on the YouTube channel of Debi Makhoospuri. This song is also a romantic video with Naseebo Lal. Ashok Sharma was behind the incredible tunes that attracted millions of listeners all over the globe. Both the singers also played the role of a couple in love.

Moreover, the entire video got shot abroad. The background was really overwhelming for the audience. You can listen to the song anytime by searching for Upinder Matharu videos on YouTube.

Cool dude of Canada

Upinder Matharu's name is on the list of the top-rated Punjabi singers of this world. Moreover, in a recent interview, you will learn about his immense contribution to Canada's music world. Therefore, he is indeed a promising artist even in a foreign country. Thus, he proved that place is not a factor when you want to do something from the heart. Amazing songs in his voice are so compelling that even the English-speaking people fell in love with the same.

"Oh Din Wadhiya," in association with Mad 4 Music, is another cool album by the excellent singer. This came in 2018 and mesmerized the public with the happy tunes. From the style, it is evident that the song is framed in the backdrop of a family get-together. Therefore, the celebration doubled with such an awesome number. Some fans keep on posting his songs on several pages and show unconditional love for the celebrity. For Upinder, this is the best gift that he can ever get. Thus, he always regards his fans to be the greatest reward from Waheguru.

