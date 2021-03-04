IND USA
UPSC IAS Prelims exam: big good news for IAS aspirants

  • Competition Heats-up for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 as the exam date is coming closer.
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:01 PM IST

Top academicians of the country are predicting that there will be stiff competition in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam this year, courtesy: the COVID-19 and resultant lockdown in the country. Due to the loss of jobs during lockdown, the craze for government jobs particularly the UPSC Civil Services has increased among the youth. Even those who are working from home in private sector has also been inclined towards Civil Services as there is more job security in government sector. There are many whose salaries have reduced during the lockdown in India. They are also looking for better opportunities and only viable option seems to them is the coming UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021.

Post COVID effect will increase the intake of candidates in UPSC Prelims 2021 and thereby competition will set set to increase this year. Moreover, nationwide lockdown and postponement of UPSC Prelims 2020 to October month has given a great amount of time to IAS aspirants to prepare better for this exam. Every serious candidate is preparing well and leaving no stone unturned to crack this coming UPSC IAS Prelims 2021.

IAS aspirants who are not confident to clearing Prelims 2021now have a two options. Either they can skip this year attempt and appear in UPSC Prelims 2022 or they can intensely read the focused smart booklets (like BestCurrentAffairs.com) in order to beat others in IAS Prelims 2021 on 27th June. It is pertinent to mention here that in UPSC Prelims 2020, BestCurrentAffairs.com Study Material performed exceptionally well by delivering 82 questions out of 100 questions in General Studies Paper-I.

Books provided by BestCurrentAffairs.com has become new mantra to crack the Civil Services Preliminary exam. All-over-India the demand for BCA notes for prelims has increased drastically after IAS Prelims 2020. Questions in Prelims comes from diverse fields which BCA notes covers comprehensively. Their content is supplemented by the latest official data and accurate figures and avoids discrepancies or misinformation.

In order to crack IAS exam, focus should be on self-study and multiple revisions. Current affairs form an essential part of thisnational level competitive exam and cannot be overlooked. IAS aspirants, who are in the nascent stage of preparation should refer these Professional Books. Persons from private sector make their mind for civil services after considering all pros and cons of this exam as USPC civil services examhas a reputation of being exceptionally difficult. There are many persons who are banking solely on online video classes. If these are supplemented by expert notes, their preparation may bear exceptional results.

Amid rising competition in UPSC Prelims, stronghold on Current Affairs always remains a game-changer especially for those who repeatedly fails to qualify this exam. This is right time to start seriously for Prelims. Next 3 months should be dedicatedly given for Prelims. Almost all important topics from Current Affairs should be revised frequently.

Since the coaching institutes in all-over the country remained closed during lockdown, it has spurred the greater demand for self-study and printed study materials. Failure in IAS Prelims exam closes the door to join IAS, hence it should not be taken lightly. Appearing without reading Prelims-specific smart course books might prove disastrous as there is very tough competition in IAS Prelims. Alongwith paid Notes for UPSC Prelims exam, BestCurrentAffairs.com also provides free PDF Booklets to the needy persons those who cannot afford to buy their books.

Website: https://www.bestcurrentaffairs.com/

