US Based Software Company MindBowser Reinvents Innovative Work Culture

The year 2022 will be a turning point for most corporations as companies are willing to work towards employee benefits for building a purpose led organizational culture. The pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption on various levels but it has also been instrumental in reinforcing the delivery patterns for employee benefits. The on-going work from home culture emphasizes employee well-being, health and safety, companies from across the globe are changing their benefits approach in a strategic manner. It is time for businesses to operate and integrate employee centric policies for profitable growth in the future. Empathy is a strategic necessity and no longer remains as a “feel good” aspect. Happy and healthy employees are likely to positively contribute to society, have an increased work productivity and lead a better quality of life.

Contributing to the same philosophy, MindBowser, a US-based offshore software solutions company has introduced MindBowser Mileage (M2) Programme for its employees, redefining the workplace culture in India. In their pursuit of articulating the current state of workplace culture, the organization will be celebrating and rewarding the milestones from Day 1 of its employees. MindBowser Mileage (M2) Programme unlocks the potential growth, celebrates significant events, and protects the health of every individual working at the organization. Right from the first working day, 50 percent of the salary for 2 years is secured under Accidental benefit, supporting the extended family of the employee in case of any unwanted incident. The MindBowser Mileage (M2) Programme also intends to inspire the life partner of the employee with a token of appreciation at the start of the new life innings along with an additional bonus through each passing year of experience with the company. As the growth trajectory of the employee evolves, the M2 programme encourages the growth further with a high-tech laptop and an opportunity to own it with an additional experience. The programme makes the employees' personal life journey fruitful by rewarding them with significant benefits like first home cost contribution, tickets and accommodation for family holiday, supporting the children of its employees for higher education and their marriage. The M2 programme secures the last milestone, i.e. Retirement of its employees with monthly pensions as well. M2 also has an entrepreneurship fund and ongoing learning and training support.

At MindBowser, the top priority is building a culture with a holistic well-being approach. Culture matters more than compensation. According to the LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends Report for 2022, nearly 40 percent of job applicants consider company culture as a top priority while choosing a job opportunity. Reiterating the same, the recent research report by Team Lewis indicates that Gen Z, which will be a huge portion of the talent market, are found to be increasingly purpose driven. As a result, benefits and salaries are no longer considered to be adequate. Employers must lay a much stronger foundation while sustaining it for a broader purpose that helps to create a positive workplace culture. MindBowser believes in creating a positive work culture wherein employees are driven by a purpose to achieve a common goal, strive to go the extra mile, take ownership and become consistent achievers. Recognition with help for children’s education or buying the first house heightens the message of appreciation and can, therefore, make more of an impression than an anticipated raise. An open environment can be as simple or complex as the leader desires. Hence, the M2 programme will create a healthy working environment while promoting positive work culture across generations.

The programme is conceptualized to foster leadership, career growth, work-life balance, and invoke entrepreneurship amongst its employees. The organization believes people are its greatest assets and has amply displayed this through the support extended to the workforce and their families with its comprehensive M2 programme. Furthermore, the company inspires Learning & Development through the programme to upgrade their employees’ skillset, boost morale and encourage their retention. MindBowser aims to help its employees make needle-moving changes & gain high-impact returns by providing the best of technology and building an ecosystem where everyone wins.

There is always an opportunity to do better in every challenge. Building a purpose led organizational culture is even more challenging but there is huge potential for creating unique ways to tackle it. Companies can leverage the opportunity by having continued conversations with employees from every level to re-invent various structural patterns to sustain the organizational culture.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.