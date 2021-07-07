Usage of Silver Nano Technology is having a toxic effect on humans

Consumers are exposed to dangerous chemicals in everyday life. Silver Nano Technology, found in electronics, medical devices, dietary supplements, and food packaging, now worries scientists.

What is Silver Nano Technology?

Silver Nano Technology or Silver-Ion Technology are nanomaterials of silver. This antibacterial technology, used as a surface coating for various consumer products such as electronics, metals, woods, ceramics, clothing, glass, papers, cosmetics, etc. These nanoparticles are well known for their antimicrobial, electrical, photosensitive properties. However, their potential environmental and health effects risk can’t be ignored.

How are we using Silver Nano Technology in our daily life

● Found in household utensils, dietary supplements, dental care, clothing, household appliances, disinfectants, skin creams, and baby bottles.

● For food storage and packaging.

● In the health care products like burn-care treatments, bandages, infection control medics.

● Biomedical applications such as implant surgery, wound dressings, medical instruments, etc.

● Furthermore, silver ion plating in electronics, biosensors, medical devices, scanners, ATM buttons are some examples of nanoparticle usage.

● Other common areas: painting, water treatment, shoe, soft drinks, textile, communications, etc

The Adverse Effects Of Silver Nano Technology:

The toxic implications of silver nano properties resulting from work-related exposures during its building and its usage at consumer ends are as follows:

1. Silver nanoparticles can enter the brain in the form of particles through the nasal route, causing brain cell / DNA damage. Similarly, the toxic effect lowers white blood cell growth in the blood that is responsible to fight infections

2. Additionally, due to its surface coating on various consumer products, people are exposed to dermal, oral, and inhalation. These silver particles are absorbed through the lungs, kidney, intestine, etc., leading to chronic health hazards.

3. They act as eye & skin allergens.

4. The use of nano-silver bags in food packaging is allowing the silver particles to enter your body causing digestive and intestinal inflammations.

5. Also, its over-exposure lowers the natural immune capacity of humans and shortens their lifespan.

6. Lastly, these coated silver particles cause developmental delays in infants. It may affect mental functions. Furthermore, one may encounter impairment of short-term memory.

The Solution: Silica Based Technology

However, with advanced research boosting in nanomaterials, scientists have come up with a green solution to counter the adverse effect of silver nanotechnology: Silica nanoparticles.

Most importantly, the technology has an improved approach and is a much efficient and greener alternative to Silver Nano Technology. Silica Nanoparticles coatings are safe for humans and pets. Silica is inert in nature, so does not affect materials. again, it does not cause any reaction after the coating. For instance, the utility of silicon-based technologies in surface coatings has a diverse array of high-performance applications and has evolved from specialty to be used in:

● Manufacturing industry

● Automotive parts

● HVAC Industry

● Household

● Food processing,

● Pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry

● Agriculture sector

● Chemical industry

● Building and construction

● Aircraft

There is a long list of advantages that attributes to Silica Based Technology usage through surface coatings. Finally, the health and durability of using silica-based technology is unmatchable.

