US-based data engineer, Indian researcher create wearable smart health device

Sudhir Allam, Sr. Data scientist, US, collaborated with Ashok Kumar Reddy Nadikattu, Sr Data Scientist, from India, and invented a smart wearable device in form of an eyeglass. The scientists mentioned that its capabilities are unique considering its intended use. This smart wearable device is used for accessing electronic health records which are available in a cloud system. It has an inbuilt microprocessor that utilizes a low-power wide-area network that interconnects a low bandwidth utilizing low battery and bit rates over long ranges. Most of the peripheral functions in the device will be integrated within a singer processor chip for instance the capacitive sensing function, LCD drive, data acquisition or sensor subsystem, analog sensors like heart rate monitors, and EEGs.

Mr. Sudhir with his expertise integrated smart device with biosensors that are vital in detecting diseases like the Corona Virus by utilizing variables like body temperature and heart rate of a person to determine if they have the disease even after vaccination. A health practitioner doesn't have to be near the patient as the sensors utilize long-range sensors to measure. The user interface (UI) framework is another essential subsystem. How a person interacts and uses this smart wearable device is crucial. To minimize its complexity, interactions need to be as intuitive as possible. The most intuitive user interface integrated into the device is capacitive touch sensing. Various capacitive user interfaces can be incorporated such as a button, or a touchscreen on the LCD. Buzzers, LED, and vibrating motors are components that enhance notifications to the user. PWM (pulse width modulation) is necessary for driving these components. Pulse Width Modulation is used to monitor LED brightness and is also for the implementation of various feedback features.

Mr. Ashok with his AI expertise designed an extremely low-powered smart device, a PULPino microprocessor will be integrated into the chip design. Also, with that effectiveness, the development costs will be cut considerably by integrating this open-source microprocessor in the device. The physician can use the controller which is fixed on the frame to select the kind of data to get updates on the patient. It will monitor variables like temperature and display electronic health records on a monochromatic segment LCD and therefore will run on a lightweight operating system like RTOS.

Experts proposed smart wearable device will be beneficial to the United States and other countries in terms of sales made in the technology and electronic markets. Considering its efficiency in accessing electronic health records in real-time, there will be a demand for this product in the market. It will also cut costs in the U.S health sector as logistics involved in delivering healthcare to patients in remote areas will be cut. This smart wearable technology is designed for and is used in hospitals and can be seen to have the positive benefit of making work easier and more convenient for healthcare providers. Mr. Sudhir contributions to this smart device has been outstanding especially to healthcare departments, On top of disease prevention, this wearable device can also save money wasted for instance on activities like bringing in people to do health checks and data processing. More importantly, this funding may be reallocated elsewhere within the budgetary allocations to use for, for instance, training or infrastructural development. This is not exclusive to healthcare only; other sectors are now cutting up on costs and rising productivity by using this wearable technology. The Experts are currently invited to various international conferences attracting this invention across the board.

