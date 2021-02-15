Usman Afzal is a digital marketer having a network of over 50 million readers
- Usman currently helps many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals.
Businesses that are marketing their services the digital way are profiting at a higher scale because through digital marketing technology they can now reach a wider global market. However, for that to happen, it becomes necessary to have a good digital marketing specialist who not only has the skill but knows how to market your business right. Among the best digital individual markers who are renowned at celebrity, individual and digital marketing is Usman Afzal.
Usman Afzal, a native of Faisalabad, has been involved in digital marketing, content marketing and website digitization for the last three years and currently has a network of over 50 million readers. He also works for many celebrities, including Saeed Ajmal.
Usman Afzal wanted to work in the digital field since childhood and over time he changed his passion into his profession. However, he studied in the Faculty of Arts and then he ventured into the IT sector, in which he developed his own digital marketing business.
His dedicated hard work and never-ending thrive to succeed led him to be one of the few influencers who have accomplished so much in a short period of time.
His efforts are very well recognized and rewarded. Usman’s journey is an inspiration for many and he has proved that every little effort towards development leads to greater achievement.
Usman currently help many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals. The network of readers is more than 50 million. It also helps with web development and digitization. So that the news portal connected to them can grow well.
Currently Usman is planning to take his company to the global level and for that he is also building a network of readers associated with different language to digitalize portals and blogs in every language.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikhil Ubnare, a marketing strategist, promoting and guiding the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Find out how Aayush Rana & Narendra Dagar launched FirstBox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faiz Israili - Journey of a BPO employee to a big-shot influencer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Juris Bruvers shares 6 innovative ways to increase brand awareness
- Here are six imaginative methodologies you can use to build brand mindfulness and assist your business with flourishing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Usman Afzal is a digital marketer having a network of over 50 million readers
- Usman currently helps many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slum kids ride a Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xech designs India’s first stethoscope sterilizer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres
- #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
&work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad
- &work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AURO University collaborates with Marriott International in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know all about Dr Rajat Gupta, renowned cosmetic consultant & plastic surgeon
- With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is one of the most trusted plastic surgeons, with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the TikToker from New York who broke the internet with his short videos
- Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mrs India 2020 Navdeep Kaur to represent India at Mrs World 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranwinder Singh - An incredible story of digital and entrepreneurial success
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox