Usman Afzal is a digital marketer having a network of over 50 million readers

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST

Businesses that are marketing their services the digital way are profiting at a higher scale because through digital marketing technology they can now reach a wider global market. However, for that to happen, it becomes necessary to have a good digital marketing specialist who not only has the skill but knows how to market your business right. Among the best digital individual markers who are renowned at celebrity, individual and digital marketing is Usman Afzal.

Usman Afzal, a native of Faisalabad, has been involved in digital marketing, content marketing and website digitization for the last three years and currently has a network of over 50 million readers. He also works for many celebrities, including Saeed Ajmal.

Usman Afzal wanted to work in the digital field since childhood and over time he changed his passion into his profession. However, he studied in the Faculty of Arts and then he ventured into the IT sector, in which he developed his own digital marketing business.

His dedicated hard work and never-ending thrive to succeed led him to be one of the few influencers who have accomplished so much in a short period of time.

His efforts are very well recognized and rewarded. Usman’s journey is an inspiration for many and he has proved that every little effort towards development leads to greater achievement.

Usman currently help many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals. The network of readers is more than 50 million. It also helps with web development and digitization. So that the news portal connected to them can grow well.

Currently Usman is planning to take his company to the global level and for that he is also building a network of readers associated with different language to digitalize portals and blogs in every language.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

