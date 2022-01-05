Utkarsh's Branding Rights of Sindhi Camp Metro Stn, Campaign by Vinay Joshi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 5: By securing the semi-naming and station branding rights of Jaipur Sindhi Camp Metro Station, Utkarsh Classes, India's Best Institute for Competitive Exams & School Education, has once again made a stir in the OHH (OUT-OF-HOME) advertisings world. Now the station will be known as Utkarsh Sindhi Camp. The strategically located Utkarsh Sindhi Camp will enhance the visibility of the brand and will also offer the opportunity to design innovative engagement platforms to communicate with the commuters.

Sindhi Camp is one of the busiest locations in India, with a daily massive footfall of over lakhs. Utkarsh classes will be the first Institute in Rajasthan to experiment with Semi Naming & Station Branding Rights as a tool to showcase the credentials of the Institute to about lakhs of commuters who will travel daily from Jaipur to different locations in Rajasthan.

Utkarsh Classes Founder & CEO, Dr Nirmal Gehlot's mother, Mrs Bhanwari Gehlot, inaugurated the co-branded station on Monday in the presence of other top management & teaching professionals that included Co-Founder & CFO, Mr Tarun Gehlot.

The newly named station was inaugurated at an event that included Dr. Satish Batra, R. K. Vaishnav, Kumar Gaurav, Akshay Gaur, S. V. Singh, Narendra Thanvi, Sahdev Sir, Mahendra Chowdhary, Jitendra Charan, Jagdeep, Sarika, Nitesh Tripathi, Ramkaran, Mukesh Dewan, Vivek Chauhan, Krishna Kumar etc.

Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, Founder & CEO, Utkarsh Classes & Edutech Pvt. Ltd., speaking on occasion, said, “We are happy to announce the naming of Sindhi Camp Metro Station; as ‘Utkarsh Sindhi Camp.’ It is a unique move by the institute and will go a long way in repositioning the brand at a new height in the education landscape. Utkarsh Sindhi Camp will be a marquee property and will be offering a different experience to the commuters.”

Mr Sushil Mishra, the Deputy CEO of Utkarsh Group, confidently says, “Just like us, who doesn’t leave any stone unturned towards imparting best & quality education to the aspirants, and send them to their desired career destination, "Utkarsh Sindhi Camp" Metro Station in a way underlines the core vision of Utkarsh Group- on the "No Compromise" Quality and will make commuters reach to their chosen terminus.”

“OHH (OUT-OF-HOME) advertisements are becoming more creative, especially in the metro system. Prominent brands in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore etc., are already using such novel outdoor media campaigns. This customized advertising concept will turn the brand into a distinctive asset. The brand’s name will become a part of the daily life of the commuters. We are extremely proud of our association with the Utkarsh Brand and for bringing this project to life. We would also like to thank Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation, Nippon paint India, Nitesh Swami Project manager Rajasthan, Ankit bakiwala and Yogesh Sharma for their support in executing this larger-than-life project.” said Vinay N. Joshi, Media Owner.

On the occasion of this important occasion, the Director of the institution, while expressing his gratitude to all the students of the country, said that along with guidance related to competitive examinations and career to the students at this counseling and admission center, as well as running courses through offline and online medium conducted by the institution, important and mandatory information regarding batches and admission will be provided. At the end of the function, Operation Manager Nirmal Pathak and Mukesh Chauhan thanked all the guests and students and Vinay N. Joshi for their cooperation.

Utkarsh App offers over 600 online learning courses for government recruitment exams at the All-India level, state government exams for Rajasthan, UP, MP, Bihar & Haryana, all-India competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET & CLAT and school education courses for Class 6-12 for CBSE & 8 other state boards. Utkarsh aims to provide quality & affordable education to each & every household in the country. Students can visit www.utkarsh.com, & select the course for which they are preparing to learn from the top educators of the country.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.