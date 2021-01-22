IND USA
Uttam Kumar Marndi: Taking over Bollywood & Ollywood with digital promotions

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:01 PM IST

Uttam Kumar Marndi has specialized talent in Youtube Marketing. He had worked for lots of Bollywood and Ollywood song as A digital Marketer. He is also associated with lots of artists, youtube creator, Entertainment Company as a Digital Marketing Consultant or Digital Promotional strategist.

Uttam has founded a firm to promote talent in the digital world on platforms like YouTube is a milestone in the journey. The fascinating list of 300 plus songs promoted by Uttam sings his success story by itself. With tremendous knowledge and dedication. He overcame every single roadblock in his journey. All set to work with some grand projects, he is one of the leading digital marketers and artist managers who have outshined even the industry’s existing players.

Putting forward his uncanny skills, he is one with a bigger vision as well. The shining plan to launch a Media Networks focusing on bringing the bright talent on mainstream media, he has surely out shown his superior planning and Digital Marketing skills. Giving the open road to mastery from Digital Marketing with a good fan following, he is looking forward to making them pursue an incredible future.

Uttam Kumar Marndi is a young boy from Roukela, Odisha is currently studying Mechanical Engineering also Parallelly Continuing his entrepreneur journey in Digital Marketing. Uttam is very passionate about Digital Marketing. At an early age of Class 8, Uttam had started to learn digital marketing from different available sources.

From a very young age, Uttam started working for a different client as a digital marketing consultant with this dedication, definitely, he will soon touch the sky in upcoming years

A growing entrepreneur, he has successfully managed to promote Websites and Different Corporate Brand from Across the World. Uttam is planning to Start the Digital space, where he can teach digital Marketing to young kids who are interested in this field.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

