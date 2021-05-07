Uzzammil Mannan’s rise to fame with meme page ‘Be Like Bro’

Do you send memes to all the friends on your list? No, right? The real test of friendship begins with the kind of memes sent along with the frequency of sending them in a day or week. Most netizens love entertaining themselves through hours of scrolling memes, so much so that some people have also started their own page. ‘Be Like Bro’, founded by Muzzammil Mannan, is one such page that rose to fame with its hilarious content in no time.

What is ‘Be Like Bro’?

Started by Muzzammil Mannan and Anshu Prasad, this page is one of the top viewed pages on Facebook in India. What once started as a means to entertain people around them became a job that makes millions of people laugh - and also helps in making millions! The trio loves cracking jokes, using puns and one-liners once a while. Today, the page has more than 10 million likes.

They started the page as an experiment to see if people thought they were as funny as they deemed themselves to be. Fortunately, their dreams come true, and the Indian audience appreciated their quips. Soon, their posts were shared on timelines and personal chats gradually increasing the number of followers. The trio has high regard for being some of the best content creators out there who earn a living by making people laugh. What could be better than this?

They also make genuine content rather than following measly trends. You could instead call them a trendsetter. Their humor is primarily light-hearted and made for all age groups without hurting any religious or political sentiments. So how have they maintained their niche over the years? “The key is quality over quantity”, says Mannan. It takes time to find your audience and once you do, combining risk with newness is like passing the parcel.

Creating a unique niche

Unlike other creators who keep posting stories and new images on their profiles every day, the trio has worked out their timelines to maintain a good engagement rate and reach. By creating relatable content, they have been able to carve out their own niche. Trial and error have helped them figure out which kind of content goes viral. By using humor predominantly, they like exploring new categories to make the viewers wanting more.

Muzzammil, the head of video content creation, tries to find innovative tools by getting influencers and brands for unique collaborations. This is how they focus on novelty primarily. He has become a known name on the Internet, collaborating time and again for ‘Be Like Bro’ and a few other initiatives with friends.

Have you checked out ‘Be Like Bro’ yet? If not, subscribe today to get the latest memes and news trends on your feed.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.