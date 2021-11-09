V Play Music is a highly sought-after guitarist in Bollywood

For those who are well versed with the Bollywood music industry, V Play Music is not a new name. Born, Virender Kumar, V Play Music is a highly renowned guitarist and has worked with the who’s who of Bollywood like Badshah and Aastha Gill.

What many people do not know is that apart from being a world class guitarist, he is also a music producer, a lyricist and is also a member of the award-winning band Sankraman. He also worked on the soulful song Bulla Ki Jaana for Mohit Chauhan among many others.

V Play Music has also shared the stage with legendary artists like Gurdas Man Ji, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and many others. He has worked with Badshah on numerous occasions such as the MTV Unwind show and was also a part of Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan’s USA tour of 2018.

When asked about his career as a music artist and his vision for the future, Virender shares, “ever since I was a kid, I wanted to create my own identity as an artist who has many talents such as producing, writing, and composing. That is one of the major reasons why I worked on my solo album alone and released it.”

“In the future, I have many more gigs lined up that I can’t talk about just yet. I am also working on composing new music and will keep people up to date with it’s progress.”

V Play Music has been a part of numerous global tours with Bollywood artists and with things opening up and getting back to normal, it’s time for him to start packing again. V Play Music will be performing at the Dubai Expo with Badshah this Diwali!

The artist also released his solo album titled ‘Guitar on Vocals’ which received a great response from the audience and one of the songs was also featured on the social media page of Rolling Stones India.

Keep an eye out for new music produced by V Play Music.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.