Vaibhav Jha recognised for being the youngest Indian trainer in cyber security

Young Indians are making a mark in every sphere of life, be it Information Technology, Medical Science, Automobile Technology or the new-age fields like cyber security. Vaibhav Jha, a young and dynamic cyber security researcher is one such Indian youth, who gained immense knowledge and experience early in life. He has trained Indian Audit and Account Service Officers as well as international bureaucrats belonging to about 35 countries in a recent event. Besides, he has also trained more than 20,000 students across India so far. He is working closely with different arms of Government of India regarding cyber security framework. Having achieved so much at such a young age makes Vaibhav an inspiration for other youth.

Early Breakthrough

Vaibhav was in the first year in engineering college, when he found a catalyst in the form of a workshop on ethical hacking that he attended. This workshop made him passionate about the domain of cyber security and right after that day, he began reading and learning about the same. Within a few months, this talented young man had authored a book, “Hack The World Before The World Hacks You!” He was all of 17 at that time and, unsurprisingly, the book also meant for beginners in the field of cyber security. The book sold like hot cakes and brought Vaibhav early recognition as somewhat of an authority. The achievement also paved way for other great milestones in his future. Further, in the second year of engineering, Vaibhav also chaired a Cyber Security Conference, which had Dr. Gulshan Rai, the erstwhile Cyber Security Chief at the Prime Minister’s Office, as the Chief Guest. That was another marvelous experience for the young mind, igniting in him the zeal to learn more and go deeper into the field.

Climbing the Ladder

The next natural progression came in the form of his cyber security firm, “Intersquad Cyber Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.”, which works with several clients, teaching individuals and companies the importance of having a cyber security framework in place. Around the same time, with the launch of demonetization, India shifted almost overnight to digital means of payments, such as online wallets. At the same time, due to lack of awareness and basic infrastructure, a lot of people also became victims of online frauds. This inspired Vaibhav to launch an online campaign regarding cyber security and he also gave several public talks on this topic. So far, he has been invited to speak at reputed schools and universities across India, like Delhi Technological University, Lovely Professional University, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Galgotias, etc.

So far, Vaibhav has done a yeoman’s service to the country by creating unbridled awareness about cyber security among professionals as well as common man. He has worked closely with the Ministry of Electronics and IT by helping them frame the DPR for cyber security labs throughout India. In addition, he also got to work as a mentor of change, training young kids under Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission. He has also published research papers on car hacking and cloud security.

