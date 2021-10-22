Velotio to hire 200 engineers to fuel its product engineering delivery

Velotio Technologies, a top product engineering company is planning to hire 200 engineers to fuel its growth as it expands into new international markets.

“We provide digital transformation and product-engineering services to independent software vendors, consumer internet firms, and enterprises. This new hiring roadmap aligns with our plan of capturing benefits from the digital acceleration post-pandemic when the companies have advanced the adoption of digital technologies by several years”, said Kalpak Shah, CEO- Velotio Technologies.

Velotio’s gamut of global customers includes NASDAQ-listed enterprises, unicorn startups, Y Combinator and Sequoia funded companies, and early-stage cutting-edge product companies.

“Velotio has consistently recorded 60% YoY growth for the last 4 years. And in the aftermath of the pandemic when the startup boom is growing stronger, startups increasingly want to work with vendors like Velotio for their product engineering capabilities to get to market faster.“, he said.

Earlier this year, Velotio earned a Great Place to Work® certification from the global authority on workplace culture. It is also recognized as one of the Top Software Development Companies in India by Clutch.

Velotio is not just digitally transforming companies, it is also helping early-stage startups to achieve significant business milestones. From ideation to launch, the company makes sure to deliver competitive digital products. So far, Velotio has helped 18 of its startup customers secure millions in funding.

The company has also recently launched a Golang & Kubernetes Accelerator Program, which helps young software engineers to transform their skills for the speeding digital transformation. Through this program, engineers can ramp up on complex cloud-native technologies in just a few short months.

Velotio leadership has been focused on building top-tier company culture with lots of learning and growth opportunities. To attract global quality talent, the company has also introduced remote-friendly work policies.

“We want to give people the freedom to work from where they feel they can work best. We have our fully operational office in Pune available to those who value an in-office experience while welcoming people who prefer to work in a remote setting.“, said Chirag Jog, CTO- Velotio Technologies.

Velotio is looking at both organic and inorganic growth opportunities with plans to acquire or acquihire other product development companies to aid its growth strategies.

