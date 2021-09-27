Vertex (Group) Global Services launches Vertex Cosmos (Vcosmos)

Gurgaon, Haryana, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India

The Vertex Group is delighted to announce the launch of Vertex Cosmos (VCosmos). VCosmos is founded at the vortex of the rapidly growing cloud technology market and rising Gen-Z talent. VCosmos extends Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) including AI, WFA, RPA, etc., and Talent as a Service (TaaS) as key engagement constructs to enable its client’s dynamic growth plans, keeping highest benchmarks of agility, performance, and optimized cost savings at its core.

VCosmos enters the market with its new-age solutions and multiple client relationships across 6 markets in 11 global languages and is positioned to become a leading global Hybrid and Work from Home service delivery provider optimizing digital and human excellence for cost efficiency and superior client experience.

The goal is to deliver assured cost savings of at least 30% over the conventional brick and mortar model benchmarked for the same or better-quality delivery. With an exceptional track record of successfully delivering it consistently over the last couple of decades, the VCosmos Team is uniquely positioned to fulfil this commitment.

The Indian Outsourced IT, BPM, and Digital services industry has grown from under $5b to $200b over the last 2 decades. With the rising momentum of digital technologies, the market is positioned to expand by another $200b over the next decade. VCosmos is positioning itself to be a significant contributor to this new growth.

VCosmos is turbocharged by the depth of industry expertise of its core leadership team - Sanjay Mehta, Gagan Arora, Somnath Mukherjee, Harish Nayak, Deep Saimbhi, and Simran. All the core members come with a deep domain functional expertise and have had an opportunity to work with each other in the past.

VCosmos Co-founder and Chairman, Sanjay Mehta, is an award-winning industry leader with an inimitable drive and zeal for excellence that has played a key role not only in the business he built but also at the industry level for the last 2 decades. Sanjay previously served as the Managing Director of Teleperformance India and has received multiple accolades and recognition from peer bodies such as NASSCOM, Great Place to Work, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce and many others.

“The post-pandemic period has already begun to see the fuller impact of the adoption of the cloud technologies which has also accelerated the Talent-as-a-Service to emerge at a mega scale in India and globally. The gig world is here and poised for strong growth. We are excited that VCosmos will be leveraging the changed ecosystem to build a strong services delivery model powered by Cloud and TaaS to create stronger efficiencies at process, people, speed, scale and cost levels and be a significant contributor in the next wave of industry expansion,” says Sanjay on the exponential rise of human resource augmentation in the next decade which will also be very helpful in the emergence of skill gap across the world.

Vertex Group Founder and CEO, Gagan Arora, also chairs the Delhi Chapter of the Foreign Investors Council and Director-Global Education serving 52 countries for Asia Arab Chamber of Commerce. Gagan has led the growth of Vertex Group into 6 countries in just 5 years, which has been acknowledged by the industry and earned him many accolades including 40 UNDER 40 & Asia’s Youngest Entrepreneur by Asia One featured on CNBC & ET Now. Gagan is also recognized by GMI and Forbes amongst Top 100 Influencers in India.

“I am honored, humbled and proud to on-board an amazing team of experts in VCosmos - Sanjay, Som, Harish, Deep, and Simran carry over 100 years of combined industry experience. A strong team culture is the precise base to create a strong business model for all our stakeholders. I am excited to be leading a team which has won the prestigious Best Place to Work certification and even more delighted that we are onboarding a team which has been won Great Place to Work and Best Employer certifications 10 times which sets the tone for things from the start for this to be a people business. The VCosmos team is all set to take its innovative value creation service model to help our clients in this new era,” says Gagan Arora, Founder & CEO – Vertex Group. “With VCosmos, we will expand into the new generation ecosystem of outsourced services delivery customer experience management while Vertex Global Services, Vertex Academy & Vertex Next will continue to function as is,” he further added.

Somnath Mukherjee (Chief Technology Officer) and Harish Nayak (SVP Strategic Partnerships and People First Function) will hold the two critical pillars - Technology and Talent. Somnath has over 34 years of experience and has been instrumental in developing large scale agile networks from 0-20,000 FTE’s and supporting 30,000 stations in a single vector. He is an AI/ML strategist and a certified Chief Information and Security Officer. Harish brings nearly 2 decades of experience in his people evangelist role and is widely regarded as a client and employee success champion in the industry. Also joining the core team as Executive Advisors, Deep Saimbhi (Business Solutions) and Simran (Marketing and Communications), bring seasoned functional expertise leveraging their dynamic and global experience with leading management consulting and enterprise brands across the US, Canada, Denmark, and India.

About Vertex Group

Headquartered in Times Square, New York, Vertex (Group) Global Services is ranked 19th amongst the Top 50 innovation leaders worldwide. The human experience and services delivery leader has been voted the Best Company of the Year 2020 and has achieved sweeping peer recognition for its outstanding employee satisfaction parameters. The diversified portfolio of critical functions includes managed service, events & conferences, performance marketing, AI & digital platforms, digital education, revenue and retail mapping services, and a gamut of cloud-tech enabled services slated for cross platform development.

Vertex Global has 3 additional service verticals globally: Vertex Next, Vertex Academy & VCosmos, with key hub offices in US, UK, Canada, Nepal, Philippines, Middle East, and India. Honored as the Best Place to Work, Vertex leverages the change to create value and shared success for its customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Fruitful alliances with nation building stakeholders, central and state government partnerships, investors and clients across the spectrum of industry have recognized Vertex as a single window end to end execution specialist for the gamut of digital services and human resource augmentation needs.

Vertex Global Services is committed to its contribution towards a gender-neutral environment, and supports climate sustainability goals with its various CSR activities and continues to donate to pandemic impacted social groups with skill set contributions and other staple support needs.

For more details on VCosmos and how the team can transform your business and collaborate on global partnerships, please visit www.vertexcosmos.com or contact at:

Investor Relations: InvestorRelations@VertexCosmos.com

Media Relations: MediaRelations@VertexCosmos.com

