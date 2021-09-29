Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Vikram Sambyal rises as Instagram Influencer amid pandemic
brand post

Vikram Sambyal rises as Instagram Influencer amid pandemic

This young guy has been impressing people with his social media skills and now looks forward to making it as an actor.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Vikram Sambyal

There are innumerable talented beings in the world who make sure to impress people across their industries and create their unique standing in the same. These individuals, especially youngsters, have been giving their best to become their best versions and achieve the success they desire in all that they choose to do in their lives and careers. Doing exactly that is one such youngster who has been working rigorously to make it huge in the entertainment and social media niches as an actor and influencer; he is Vikram Sambyal.

 

Who is Vikram Sambyal, you ask? Well, this young boy hails from Jammu and, since the very beginning, dreamed of doing something different in his life to fulfil all his dreams. This attitude of his combined with his confidence, helped him enter the digital world and also helped him move into the city of Gurgaon, India, which changed many things for him. Vikram Sambyal was bowled by the digital wave and how it was taking over varied industries and businesses. He decided to jump into it to emerge as a fine social media influencer.

Even amidst a pandemic, he focused on improving his social media knowledge and skills to stand apart from his contemporaries as an Instagram influencer. His ability to make most of the opportunities and keep working even during these tough times by utilizing the given opportunities and social media tools helped him thrust forward in the industry.

RELATED STORIES

This journey of his has helped him create great contacts and build networks in the social media space, and people realized that Vikram Sambyal is more than only a genius mind; he has killer looks as well. Vikram Sambyal showed enthusiasm to try his luck in the entertainment world, this time, by being in front of the screen.

Vikram Sambyal has truly come a long way, looking at the journey he created for himself as an influencer during these trying times. His natural charm and looks have been appreciated by many, and he looks forward to giving his best in the industry.

 

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shopy Vision: Comprehensive place for all your electronic products

The surge in India’s high-rises: A present-day requisite

Timely Antecedent Statin Therapy may alleviate covid severity and mortality

Eureka! – E-Cell IIT Bombay’s Annual B-Model Competition Goes International
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP