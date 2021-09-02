Vimaneesh Valisetty , An emerging leader from the south

Valisetty is following his late father’s Valisetty Babu’s footsteps in serving the people

Valisetty Vimanesh is clearly proving that he is a chip off the old block. His father valisetty Babu had served the TDP Party for several years and worked in various capacities including Sarpanch of gopuvani palem village. He commands a great following among the public too.

Now looks like the wheel has come full circle for his son. Following the death of valisetty Babu recently, son Vimanesh is slowly emerging as his father’s ideal political heir - raising the flag of serving the people.

For someone who is just 22 years of age, getting into active politics may surprise many. “Hailing from a political family I have seen various political moves from very close quarters. But recently after my father’s demise, I want to carry forward his aspirations of serving the people,” says Vimanesh

An engineering graduate, Vimanesh had been actively participating in political activities over the last few years. So moving with people and finding out their problems is not something new to him. He earlier worked as a “youth leader” and was in charge of his Krishna District for the TDP party.

“I was part of several campaigns where I was involved in creating awareness about political developments in state, and how people in our constituency were denied justice in various aspects. So all that experience nurtured me into a better individual with a broader viewpoint” shares Vimanesh.

The spirited youngster feels glad that his father’s loyalists believe him as an emerging leader from the south. Knowing his potential and ability to serve the people, they encourage him to further work on his ambitions. What's more, he too, like his late father, enjoys a great following in his constituency.

“My father has been my inspiring force to get into politics. My mother’s work (as the present Sarpanch of the Gopuvanipalem village) too kept motivating me to serve the people” says Vimanesh, adding that former State Minister Kollu Ravindra too has been a guiding force.

All set to soon contest his first election from the Machipatnam corporation , where his father had great influence , Vimanesh wants to focus on unemployment. He waxes eloquent on the poor state of affairs of unemployment in Andhra Pradesh state.

“That’s on my immediate agenda; people have been suffering from lack of jobs and I want to address this key issue. I am with the people who have been demanding the govt to fill in the vacancies under various schemes,” he shares.

On the occasion of International Youth Day (August 12), as the General Secretary of Telugu Yuvatha, Machilipatnam Parliamentary Constituency, Vimanesh lead the protest campaign against the government for not filling vacant jobs.

‘Bringing accountability’ is what Vimanesh aims to strive for. “I want to make sure the leaders fulfill their poll promises for our constituency. I want them to be responsible when it comes to administration and governance,” he replies, adding that he is working on bringing a transparent model where the public and the leaders can work together in tandem.

He further adds that "development experiments" will make his native town a model for the State.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.