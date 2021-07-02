Vinay Prakash Tiwari: An equity dealer to a leading stock market trainer

India, 1st July 2021: Are you aspiring to become rich? As a small city boy, Vinay Prakash Tiwari, the founder of Investing Daddy, made his dreams come true and still believes that this is just the beginning.

Vinay Prakash Tiwari is a bright star from the small city Varanasi in the sky of India. In addition to stock market training, he is also a SEBI registered financial advisor, a day trader, a value investor, and a pure breed entrepreneur.

He began his career as an equity dealer in Varanasi in 2009. In those days, he was responsible for placing orders for clients. The Lehman Brothers crisis was raging at that time. Global financial markets were shaken by Lehman Brothers' collapse. It took a couple of years for the market to recover from the collapse. Meanwhile, Vinay continued learning and saw a bright future ahead of him. Over the next few years, he learned a lot by observing the market and began his trading career with a small amount of capital.

As the years passed, the stock market industry underwent drastic changes. Initially, people used to trade in the equity market and had a long-term approach, but as time passed F&O (futures and options) came into play. It was known as the quick rich scheme those days, but because it's a high-risk trade, most traders lose money in it. According to data from large brokerage firms, 90% of options buyers lost money and burned their capital in a few months. Thus, the question arises: how can one be consistently profitable in Nacked Option Trading?

Being a stock market practitioner in 2014, Vinay started options trading and started observing the Option chain. With talk of "Digital India" circulating among the masses, Vinay soon realized that the market would soon be full of stock market dealers. In those days there were no weekly contracts in Nifty & Bank Nifty. Vinay kept observing for the next 2 years, and in May 2016, SEBI announced weekly contracts in Bank Nifty, which was a turning point in his observation. Vinay Prakash developed a naked buying strategy. After trying and implementing it for years finally he was able to understand that through the help of the option chain, we can easily understand the market momentum. To find if there were any loopholes in this strategy and to determine if it gave a continuous profit, he continuously traded it. Finally, after 5 years of hustle and hard work, he created his own support & resistance calculator that is totally based on current market data and gives results before any other popular tools like Fibonacci.

In the year 2018, Vinay founded his dream company called InvestingDaddy. A company that shows traders and investors the right way. It's a multidimensional firm providing stock market training, financial advisory to investors, fund management, and more. Currently, Investing Daddy has a community of 2000+ active traders who are using the "Options naked Buying Strategy" created by Vinay. Team Investing Daddy is constantly developing new tools like LTP calculator, Intrinsic value calculator and support resistance calculator that will help traders to understand market momentum.

Vinay Prakash said "After spending a glorious decade in the stock market, I am here to share my knowledge and wisdom. The best thing you can give to someone is a Dream! A dream of being financially independent. I wanted to impact 1 million people and show them the right path of investing." He also added "Most investors rely on unknown stock analysts for trading and ignore the actual data of the stock. This is a major reason why retail investors lose money in the stock market. Nobody can provide accurate information about buying and selling until you learn it yourself. After all, it's your hard-earned money! So you better know where to invest."

