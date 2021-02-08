Virtual Planet Music presents ‘Summary - A Musical Series’ by Gajendra Verma

After giving consecutive hits, Indie pop artist Gajendra Verma is winning everyone’s heart by making the month of love even more special. The singer along with Virtual Planet Music have released a one of its kind musical series named Summary, comprising of five lovely songs set to release one by one throughout the Valentine’s week.

When it comes to romantic numbers, there is nobody better than Gajendra Verma. Well, with this concept of a story spread across five songs, the Tera Ghata sensation has raised the bar and how.

Having dropped the first two songs from the series already, fans are going gaga over it in huge numbers. The first track named 'Mushkil Badi' was released on 1st February. It is a happy foot-tapping number and the song has already made it to everyone’s playlist. While people were in awe of the first song, he dropped the second track named Kitna Maza Aayega. The second song is a love joyride shot across the streets of Instanbul while setting the right tone for Valentine's week. The lovely musical series also features Manasi Moghe who has been Miss Universe India 2013.

The forthcoming songs from the musical series are 'Ratjage' releasing on 8th Feb, Pehla Pyar on 11th Feb and the last song of the series which is known as 'Aaj Phir Se' will be released on Valentine's Day. This is something unique and fans are eagerly looking forward to enjoying the whole series.

Virtual Planet Music, a record label that’s known to bolster indie musical artists has once again joined hands with Gajendra Verma for something that’s never done before. Virtual Planet Music is now geared to set new trends and records with Summary.

To listen to the song, visit http://bit.ly/Gajendra-Verma_KitnaMazaAayega

