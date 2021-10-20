Visas Avenue- A visa advisor that helps in hundreds of immigration every year

Every year a significant number of people move abroad with different aspirations and objectives. However, with frequently changing immigration policies and guidelines, overseas immigration has become a bit more challenging than what it was a few years back.

Visas Avenue- as a trusted Immigration Advisor and Consultant thoroughly understands these challenges and hence, it regularly updates its team and policies in the best interest of its clients, i.e. the visa applicants to the countries, such as, Canada, Australia, UK, USA, New Zealand, etc.

Trust of ICCRC and MARA members

When you are hiring a consultant for immigration to your destined country, make sure that the immigration regulatory body of that particular country accredits it. For instance, all Canada/Australia visa applications received at Visas Avenue are reviewed by, and processed under the guidance the of ICCRC/MARA member. Hence, the visa applicants are rest assured that their application is in safe hands and they are getting the genuine and trusted visa assistance.

The VA team believes in transparency and building trust. Hence, every case that it receives starts with documenting the mutually agreed terms and conditions about the offered services.

Specialized in Canada and Australia immigration

With almost a decade of experience under its belt, Visas Avenue specializes in Canada and Australia immigration and Permanent Residency (PR) process. It provides vital support and assistance to the applicants applying for Skilled Permanent Resident (PR) Visa, Study Visa, Family-sponsored visa, Business Investor visa, Visit visa, etc.

It deals in the most popular Immigration programs and visa categories of Canada and Australia, such as, key skilled migration programs of Canada, i.e.

Federal Express Entry System,

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), i.e.

Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP)

Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP)

Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP)

Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP)

Nova Scotia Nominee Program (NSNP)

Prince Edward Island Provincial Nominee Program (PEI PNP), etc.

As for Australia, it deals in key General Skilled Migration Program (GSM) visa categories, i.e.

Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 189

Skilled Nominated Visa Subclass 190

Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Visa Subclass 491

Every year a significant number of people apply for immigration to Canada or Australia under the above-mentioned immigration programs/visa categories and successfully move to their destined country.

Outstanding Success rate for obtaining Visa approvals

Visas Avenue team takes pride on its exceptional success rate of more than 95% when it comes to obtaining the visa approvals for the visa applicants. Every year a hundreds of Visas Avenue clients get the visa approval and subsequently, move to Canada, Australia, etc. countries.

This incredible track-record of VA team continued even during the recent pandemic as hundreds of applicants received Canada PR visa approval through PNP nomination.

Immigration Services of Visas Avenue

Right from submission of profile to visa application filing and following up the application with immigration office, Visas Avenue team assists the visa applicants at each state of their application. Here are the key services it offer to immigration applicants:

Pre-assessment of the application

Calculation of Immigration Point score

Documentation assistance

English/French Language coaching (i.e. IELTS/PTE/TCF coaching)

Visa Application filing

Overseas Admissions

Application follow up with the Immigration Office

English/French Language coaching

Visas Avenue always find ways to groom the individuals, along with meeting its business targets. Hence, the policy of the management focuses primarily on helping people make their immigration dream come true as well as excel in life. This is the reason that it always comes up with several new services in the interest of the visa applicants.

For instance, online/classroom coaching to learn English and French is one of the key services of VA group that helps bring change in the lives of the people preparing to live, work or study abroad. Learning English or French is one of the key aspects that helps the people in various spheres of life and not just immigration. The immigration department of various counties such as, Canada, Australia, etc. want the visa applicants to provide an approved language test, such as, IELTS, PTE, TCF, TEF, etc. showing their proficiency in English or French language. Visas Avenue has in-house trainers, which help the interested applicants prepare for these language tests.

Network of Visa Consultancy offices

The network of Visas Avenue Visa Consultancy office is spread across the length and breadth of India. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, VA team also has branch offices in New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. It assists thousands of overseas immigration aspirants across India through its Visa consultancy offices. Tens of thousands of Visas Avenue clients settled in countries like, Canada, Australia, UK, USA, New Zealand, etc.

In wake of the global pandemic, VA management has adopted the policy to keep all its offices clean and sanitized. The staff at all VA offices is well- trained to follow the Covid-19 protocol and appropriate behaviour at all times. These protocols, includes, but not limited to, getting double jabbed with approved vaccine, wearing masks at all times, consistently sanitizing visitor room, conference room, etc.

If you are also one of the aspirants of visa in any of the above-mentioned countries, you can choose Visas Avenue as your mentor, guide and immigration partner, to make your immigration process and journey smooth, and hassle-free.

