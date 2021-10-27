Visas Avenue- The leading Immigration Consultant in Mumbai

Visas Avenue Immigration Consultancy Services. Well, you must have heard this name if you are an overseas visa aspirant in Mumbai- one of the most vibrant cities of India. The individuals, who have either applied for the visa in last few years or planning to apply,are most likely aware about Visas Avenue- the Best Immigration Consultant in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like most other industries, visa and immigration industry is not free from those agents and agencies, who mislead the people in the name of providing trusted visa-associated services. Hence, you must make certain that you only choose a consultant or advisor accredited by the regulatory body.

Benefits of hiring an ICCRC registered Visa consultant

Here are the key advantages of hiring an ICCRC member for your Canadian immigration application:

- An ICCRC member is a legally authorized representative of the immigration regulatory body in Canada, i.e. Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC).

- By hiring an ICCRC registered consultant, you feel safe and protected against frauds.

- You get the genuine and trusted information and guidance

- You can save your time and money a registered consultant makes obtaining a visa easier and faster by helping you select the appropriate visa program based on your eligibility

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Authorized ICCRC registered agents follow prescribed rules of conduct and adhere to a code of ethics

Visas Avenue- A trusted name in Immigration Industry

Visas Avenue is a leading and trusted Immigration Advisory service associated with ICCRC/MARA members to offer genuine and trusted assistance to visa applicants.

In last few years, Visas Avenue not only has established itself as the most trusted Visa Consultant in Mumbai, but also spread awareness as to how the applicants can identify and keep distance from the scammers making sugar coated,but false promises.

Being one of the best Visa Consultancy Services in Mumbai, Visas Avenue keeps its process clean, transparent and easy to understand in the best interest of its clients. This is the reason that every year hundreds of people apply for the Visa through Visas Avenue and move toCanada, Australia, USA, UK, New Zealand, etc. countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year skilled professionals, international students, tourists,and people looking for investor immigration apply for skilled visa, PR visa, Student visa, Business/Investor visa, Visitor visa, etc. through Visas Avenue Immigration Consultancy office in Mumbai.

The VA team also has its Visa Consultancy offices in New Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Visas Avenue Immigration services

Here are the immigration Services offered by Visas Avenue:

The Visas Avenue team offers following immigration related services to its clients:

- Assessment of the application

- Immigration Point calculation

- Assistance in Documentation

- Language coaching (English/French)

- Assistance for filing the Visa Application

- Admissions to overseas universities

- Application follow up- with the Immigration Office

You may visit the Visas Avenue Mumbai office to avail the above immigration services or for free counselling or assessment of your profile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the VA Mumbai office address:Visas Avenue Pvt. Ltd. Suite 802, 8th floor, The Summit Business Bay (Omkar), Andheri - Kurla Rd, Andheri (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra -400093

The incredible Success rate of Visas Avenue

The key aspect that established Visas Avenue as the trusted Immigration Advisor is the incredible success rate of more than 95% for acquiring the client visa approvals. When we talk about Canadian immigration and Permanent Resident (PR) Visa process, this success rate further rise close to 99 percent.

Every year a large number of people apply for Canadian Permanent Resident Visa through Visas Avenue and successfully obtain the visa approval as well from the Canadian immigration department, i.e. Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visas Avenue specializes in the Canadian Permanent residency process

The VA team has years of experience and expertise in Canadian immigration and Permanent Residency process. It knows ins and outs of the popular Canada immigration programs, i.e.

- Federal Express Entry System and

- Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) of various Canadian provinces, i.e. Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, etc.

Every year hundreds of people at Visas Visa Consultancy office at Mumbai, apply for Canadian PR visa through Express entry or PNP and get the timely ITA (Invitation to Apply) for PR visa and subsequently, the PR visa approval.

This incredible application success rate continued even during the recent global pandemic, as a significant number of VA clients got the PR visa approval even during the pandemic period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia is another important country for which Visas Avenue offer immigration associated services. A large number of aspirants, every year apply for permanent as well as temporary Skilled Visas through VA team, i.e. Subclass 189 visa, Subclass 190 visa and Subclass 491 (Provisional) visa.

If you are also planning to apply for visa in Canada, Australia, etc. countries this year, you may contact Visas Avenue for trusted Immigration process assistance. You may call VA immigration expert at Mumbai office on 022-2681 3600 Toll-Free No. 78-18-000-777 or you can drop an email at info@visasavenue.com.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.