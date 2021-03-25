Vishal Dilip Bhujbal is winning hearts by doing social service & other projects

People today always shower praises on past personalities like Mother Teresa, William Wilberforce, Princess Diana and several others. They all were known for their kind nature and contribution towards the betterment of the society. A lot of people in this world have spent their life serving for others, helping them with financial and materialistic needs. One such person who is walking the path of selfless social work is Vishal Dilip Bhujbal.

Vishal hails from Pune's Narayangaon village. His father is a farmer and mother is a homemaker. They gave him the best education so that he can find a job and settle in life. But Vishal decided to walk on his own path, especially after he met Bhaiyyuji Maharaj. The 34-year-old was highly inspired by Bhaiyyuji's charitable work to others. So he also decided to devote his life working for others.

One of the most impactful and inspiring acts Vishal Dilip Bhujbal has been doing for quite some time is cremating unclaimed bodies. He performs the rituals that are required to cremate a body and bid them goodbye as if he knows them like his family. So far, he has cremated more than 1000 unclaimed bodies. He believes that a person's help towards others should not be limited until people are alive. Even after death, we can do things that will bring the departed souls peace.

Vishal is very serious about environmental issues too. He is one of the strongest voices in the cleanliness of rivers in Maharashtra. Through Suryoday Parivar, the social worker highlights the importance of the Godavari and Narmada cleanliness drive at Nashik, Paithan, Hatgaon in Maharashtra and Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. He helps the poor by providing them food and clothing not only in his village or city, but also in top cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

All these years of social service and working for other people's welfare has helped Vishal to create contacts with many people. He ensures that with their help, he connects with those in need in different parts of the country. His great work has helped him earn the title of 'Youth Icon'.

Vishal Dilip Bhujbal also takes care of kids from Khamgaon who are diagnosed with HIV Aids. He looks after the elderly and alone at the tribal Ashram Shala and provides them with basic necessities. He has conducted several programs in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh where he helped communities at a massive level. He also encourages many youth like him to come forward and give anything they can so that others can live a decent life too.

Some of Vishal's undertakings through which he is working for the society are personality development program, rural development project, career guidance meets, blood donation camps, distribution of educational material to school children, distribution of seeds and fertilizers to ryots and peasants, conducting constitution awareness campaigns, water resource works in Osmanabad, mass marriages of poor and distressed youths in various districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

