Vishal Jain explains how people can channel their passion for producing music

Passion can definitely help musical talents and producers to gain their definition of success, but what more do they need to up their game in the industry is what they need to focus on. It is definitely a challenging industry, which can make people face innumerable hurdles on their path, but knowing how to optimize opportunities or create newer ones is also a skill music producers and artists must hone, explains a young Dubai-based music producer and freelancer, Vishal Jain.

"I always knew I was getting into a field that may challenge me in multiple ways and was also aware of the competition I may face in the industry. However, Dubai is a place of endless opportunities and always welcomes newer talents. Believing in my visions and taking risks, I entered the industry and since then have learned many things and still learning each day," says the young talent.

Everyone knows that in the constantly evolving music industry, performers and music producers must aim to always provide something unique to the audiences. But, Vishal Jain says that this shouldn't be the only thing they must focus on. To create better music projects and songs, they must focus on better ways for channelling their passion for producing greater music and attaining greater success.

Understand the 'why' and 'what': As music producers, people must know why they do what they do. Their goal must just not be about connecting with the audience but more about connecting with all those who believe what they believe. Hence, they must always remember where they come from, why they started their journey and what compels them to produce music.

Be true to yourself: For any artist or producer, it is important to be in sync with themselves to be in sync with the world, for which they must be true to themselves, explains Vishal Jain. Being authentic will help them to stand unique in the industry.

Practice the art constantly: To attain desired success, one needs to constantly practice the art with pure passion, determination and vigour. Constantly putting efforts goes ahead in enhancing their art and increasing their expertise.

Vishal Jain is all about his true love for music and the immense passion he feels for the same, which has helped him propel forward in the music industry in Dubai as a young Indian music producer.

