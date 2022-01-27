Vishal Sharma suggests these 5 things to bring a change in lifestyle

Exercise not only changes the body, but it changes mind, attitude and the essence of life. In a physically conscious world, the urge to reach short term goals often takes a toll on one’s health resulting in poor stamina. With this, eating habits always take a backseat and nutrition is ignored.

1. Start your day with a healthy breakfast

Get up early enough to finish your meal at least an hour before beginning your workout if you exercise first thing in the morning. Having a well-fueled workout means including carbohydrates in your diet because they improve workout performance and may allow you to exercise longer or at a higher intensity. Coffee is always a viable and cost-effective solution.

2. Keep an eye on the portion sizes

When it comes to how much you eat before exercising, be careful not to overdo it.

The following are some general guidelines:

- Substantial meals - Eat them at least 3 to 4 hours before you go to the gym.

- Snacks or small meals - 1 to 3 hours before exercising, eat these.

You may feel lethargic if you eat too much before exercising.

If you eat too little, you might not have the energy you need to stay strong throughout your workout.

3. Having a healthy snack

Maintain your body's optimal performance daily by feeding it well. You should consume carbohydrates and protein within two hours of your workout session to aid muscle recovery and replenish glycogen stores. Eat a snack if your supper is more than two hours away.

- Foods to eat after an exercise include:

- Yoghurt and fruit

- Sandwich made with peanut butter

- Low-fat chocolate milk and pretzels

- Recovery smoothie for post-workout

- Sandwiches made of whole-grain bread

4. What is the recommended amount of water to drink while exercising?

It's critical to stay hydrated whether you're a serious athlete or merely exercising for fun. Hydration refers to drinking enough water before, during, and after activity.

- Water regulates your body temperature and lubricates your joints.

- It aids in the transportation of nutrients, which gives you energy and keeps you healthy.

- If you’re not hydrated, your body can’t perform at its highest level.

- You may feel tired, have muscle cramps, dizziness, or other serious symptoms.

To stay well-hydrated for exercise, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends that you:

- 2 to 3 cups (473 to 710 millilitres) of water should be consumed 2 to 3 hours before your workout.

- During your workout, drink roughly 1/2 to 1 cup (118 to 237 millilitres) of water every 15 to 20 minutes.

- Amounts should be adjusted according to your body size and the weather.

- For every pound (0.5 kilogrammes) of weight you shed throughout your workout, drink 2 to 3 cups (473 to 710 millilitres) of water afterwards.

5. Believe in your journey

One should always embrace whatever comes their way. When it involves consuming and exercising, anyone is different. So take note of the way you experience at some stage in your exercise and your typical performance.

