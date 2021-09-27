Vision Trade India helps buyers and sellers through its B2B portal

Vision Trade India innovation Private Limited is a business-to-business (B2B) portal that connects buyers and sellers. India, being a business hub, has a lot of potential. And, this is beneficial only if the buyers and sellers are introduced to each other at the right time. To bridge this gap in the market, Vision Trade India innovation Private Limited launched its online B2B platform. It lets you explore domestic and international markets and connect with new customers. Vision Trade India innovation Pvt. Ltd is a one-stop solution for your business needs. It’s a life above B2B portal as it talks only about real business.

Vision Trade India innovation Private Limited offers you membership plans such as silver connect, gold connect, platinum connect, and universal connect. The silver connect offers you 1 deal wherein you can directly connect with the decision-maker of the company. The Gold connect offers you 5 relevant buyer leads and 2 deals. Likewise, there are platinum connect and Universal connect membership plans that come with unique features and offers. All the membership plans are offered at pocket-friendly prices. Besides, the company is offering a 20% discount on a 2 years membership plan and a 30% discount on a 3 years membership plan.

Amarnath Singh, the Founder of Vision Trade India Innovation Private Limited started this B2B platform to support manufacturers, suppliers, traders, business owners, startups, solopreneurs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. With more than 18 years of business experience, he knew Vision Trade India innovation Private Limited can make a difference in the business world. He believes in honesty and says being transparent with your customers is the foundation of long-lasting business relations.

Backed up by a proficient sales, support & technical team, Vision Trade India innovation Private Limited has helped several clients increase their market presence. Not only this, but the team has also assisted clients in increasing their customer base and revenue. Right from domain registration to hosting, website designing, business emails, e-catalog, flipbook integration, language converter, SSL certificate, and live chat integration, the experts assist you at every stage.

With over more than thousands of suppliers, traders, manufacturers, business owners, and entrepreneurs, Vision India has become the prime choice of customers. With a vision to make India, a digital India, Vision Trade India innovation Private Limited is already on its journey.

Click https://www.visiontradeindia.com/ to find out more about this B2B platform.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.