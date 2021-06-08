Vivo mobiles under 15,000 that you should go for in 2021

Vivo is yet another smartphone manufacturer from China that has made a place for itself in the Indian market. Vivo phones furnish excellent features and powerful operating systems and processors.

Additionally, all of these exceptional aspects are available at a price range which is unimaginable. So, we have collected and compiled a list of Vivo's best phones under ₹15,000, which you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket.

Vivo Y19

The Vivo Y19 comes with a triple setup primary camera and a massive internal storage. However, it might seem to be a little too bulky if you’re looking for something which is sleek and lightweight. The battery life is strong, providing the device with a quick charging facility as well. Overall, it does not show a major drawback apart from the weight.

RAM- 4GB

Storage- 128 GB, 256GB

Display- 6.53 inches

Rear Camera- 16MP+8MP+8MP

Front Camera- 16MP

Battery- 5000mAh

Vivo Y20G

Next on our list is the attractive Vivo Y20G. It comes with well packed decent features teamed with massive battery setup. Considering the price it is available at, it is backed by a 6GB Ram which makes every penny you spend on it look like an investment. However, one drawback would be that it does not support USB Type-C cable.

RAM- 6GB

Storage- 128 GB

Display- 6.51 inches

Rear Camera- 13MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera- 8MP

Battery- 5000mAh

Vivo Y20

The Vivo Y20 does secure the third position on our list, but it is a standard smartphone with impressive features. Despite being available at a price range less than 13K, this Vivo new mobile proudly flaunts a fingerprint sensor which is mounted on the side. Further, it has a majestic camera setup which makes it a real deal, especially if you have a limited budget.

RAM- 4GB

Storage- 64GB

Display- 6.51 inches

Rear Camera- 13MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera- 8MP

Battery- 5000mAh

Vivo Y15 2019

Although launched in 2019, the Vivo Y15 model is one of the recent launches from the manufacturers. Our verdict would be that this smartphone houses a strong processor which makes it lag free, no matter how much you multitask on it. Nonetheless, one drawback of this Vivo new mobile model would be that there is no full HD display.

RAM- 4GB

Storage- 64 GB

Display- 6.35 inches

Rear Camera- 13MP+8MP+2MP

Front Camera- 16MP

Battery- 5000mAh

Vivo Y30

The Vivo Y30 is available at a reasonable price range which makes it one of the best phones under 15000. It runs on 6GB Ram and comes with a brilliant camera setup which lets you take admirable pictures, whenever and wherever. It is loaded with attractive features and is therefore a good deal for its consumers. However, it does not support quick charging which may be called to be a major drawback.

RAM- 6GB

Storage- 128GB

Display- 6.47 inches

Rear Camera- 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera- 8MP

Battery- 5000mAh

Vivo Y12

Although the Vivo Y12 lacks a full HD display, it still makes it on our list of Vivo best phones under 15000. The reason primarily being, the price tag at which you can buy it for. It provides a strong configuration along with a huge battery backup. If you are passionate about photography, then this model provides a triple rear camera setup for enhanced quality pictures.

RAM- 4GB

Storage- 32GB

Display- 6.35 inches

Rear Camera- 13MP+8MP+2MP

Front Camera- 8MP

Battery- 5000mAh

Vivo Y95

The Vivo Y95 is filled with features that make it one of the top contenders on our comprehensive list. This model offers its users with highest quality photography with its 13MP and 2MP rear camera. It is especially suitable for those who enjoy clicking selfies, as this particular model from Vivo supports a 20MP front camera.

RAM- 4GB

Storage- 64GB

Display- 6.22 inches

Rear Camera- 13MP+2MP

Front Camera- 20MP

Battery- 4030mAh

Vivo Y93

If you’re looking for a phone below 15000, then you should not miss out on the Vivo Y93 model. Whether for leisure or for work, this model from the manufacturers suits all your needs and requirements of daily usage. The massive 6.22 display calls for big experience in terms of entertainment and media. Overall, we must agree that this one is a great choice within constrained budget.

RAM- 4GB

Storage- 32GB, 64GB

Display- 6.22 inches

Rear Camera- 13MP+2MP

Front Camera- 8MP

Battery- 4030mAh

Vivo has proved itself to become one of the best-selling brands among smartphones in the Indian market. All the models they launch are well-packed with performing features- all of which are available at a very affordable price range. So, if you are wondering which model you should be going for after looking through the list, our verdict would go for Vivo Y19 for all the right reasons why it takes the top most position on our list.

