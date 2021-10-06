Vivo X70 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor-a perfect fit for raconteurs

Joining the 5G bandwagon, Vivo has recently launched Vivo X70 Pro in India. Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, ”Our commitment to offering premium smartphone experience to our consumers has been consistent. With Vivo X70 Pro, we are proud to mark yet another milestone for Vivo flagship smartphones that offer cutting-edge technology and unmatched photography experience. The X70 Pro is built for camera enthusiasts with industry-first Ultra-Sensing Gimbal camera technology and Vivo’s Professional Imaging V1 Chip. With this new launch, we hope to bridge the gap between smartphone and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovations.”

Vivo has made tall claims about the camera quality offered by X70 Pro that comes loaded with the all-new 2nd-gen Zeiss lens. The smartphone maker believes that the photography performance of the Vivo X70 Pro will astound users and when they would see photos clicked with it, their first reaction will be disbelief at the fact that the image was clicked with a smartphone. The smartphone maker further expects that the users should be able to enjoy, experience, and appreciate the intensive R&D effort that has gone into X70 Pro cameras.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Vivo processor, a new flagship Open Resource Architecture customized chipset jointly tuned by Vivo and MediaTek.

Driving the performance of the Vivo X70 Pro is the exclusively designed MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Vivo processor, a new flagship Open Resource Architecture customized chipset jointly tuned by Vivo and MediaTek. Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture innovatively integrates in-chip ISP and APU software and hardware architectures into an open image AI platform, combined with Vivo’s professional image algorithm capabilities, to provide users with a differentiated camera experience. Vivo’s industry-leading Super Night Mode, Astro Mode, and Pro Sports Mode features, supported by the MediaTek Dimensity 5G Open Resource customized chipset, have faster algorithm calculations, lower power consumption, and higher operating efficiency.

Let’s take a sneak peek of what makes Vivo X70 Pro an ideal choice for the visual storytellers:

Vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System

Vivo and ZEISS have continuously deepened their cooperation in imaging since the strategic partnership was announced in December 2020. Building on the Vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System since the previous X60 series launch, the all-new X70 series has further advancements in terms of hardware and software to deliver enhanced experiences to users in many aspects, such as night capture, portrait capture, and colours.

Four ZEISS Style Portrait lens effects are included in the vivo X70 Pro-Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar.

ZEISS Style Portrait

Following the success of the Biotar Portrait Style available on the X60 series, Vivo and ZEISS have worked together to simulate and replicate more classic ZEISS lens styles in the X70 series. Four ZEISS Style Portrait lens effects are included in the X70 series, Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar. These four distinctive styles bring richer shooting experiences and portrait mode options.

Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera

The 50MP Ultra-Sensing Main Camera on the X70 Pro comes with a customized version of the SONY IMX766V sensor. This sensor uses exclusive customized CFA2+α Color Filter Array) techniques, so it is thinner and more transparent. The light intake is about 4.6%* better than the ordinary public version of the IMX766 sensor. The X70 Pro has an overall better performance in light sensing and focus, enhances the shooting quality in low-light environments, and enables faster and more accurate focus.

Real-Time Extreme Night Vision & Super Night Video

Based on the original Extreme Night Vision, Vivo has achieved a brighter preview closer to the brightness effect of the photo taken. The feature supports manually adjusting exposure intensity and photo brightness during the preview in the Night Mode and displays the time required for shooting. Thus, users can enjoy greater freedom in night shooting.

On the basis of the excellent night scene capability of the previous generation and combined with the X70 Pro's brand-new Ultra-Sensing Sensor, brightening and noise reduction of the video under extremely dark and night scenarios can be achieved. Users can shoot bright and clear night scene videos under even darker environments.

Click bright and clear night scene videos even in darker environments with Vivo X70 Pro

Pro Cinematic Mode

As the professional video mode is upgraded in the X70 series, the new generation of Pro Cinematic Mode can maximize the control and adjustment of various video parameters:

- Zoom support: Automatically align the picture when switching lenses to avoid picture jumps and achieve a smooth and uniform push-pull zoom effect.

- Focus distance mark: Display the focal length reference value on the focus ruler, which is convenient for photographers to judge and adjust the focus.

- Adjustable audio level: Allow photographers to control the microphone recording volume according to the environment and human voice to obtain the highest signal-to-noise ratio and avoid the broken sound.

- Immersive monitoring video interface: Hide all irrelevant UI and help photographers focus on the picture itself when viewing the video.

Class-Leading Performance

Apart from revolutionizing the world of mobile imaging, the X70 Pro promises to satisfy the most demanding smartphone users. the X70 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Vivo 5G Platform chip to provide unrivaled CPU and GPU performance. The X70 Pro further holds a 4450 mAh (TYP) battery along with a Vivo standard charger (FlashCharge 11V / 4A) that supports 44W FlashCharge technology for long-lasting performance. The X70 Pro boasts a 6.56-inch display that can peak at a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate for smooth scrolling and viewing.

Gearing up for its maiden sale scheduled for tomorrow i.e. October 7, 2021, Vivo X70 Pro is priced better than what it is: an ultra-premium phone, Vivo X70 Pro starts at Rs. 46,990 for the 8GB RAM+128GB option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB will cost Rs. 49,990.