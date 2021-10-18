Vu reaches millennial buyers online, sells highest in Flipkart BBD

- The company’s large-screen TVs have witnessed incredible success at the Big Billion Days sale with Vu TV being bought every 19 seconds on Flipkart

- The company’s luxury television lineup that includes their Vu Premium TV, the Vu Cinema TV Action Series, and The Vu Masterpiece TV will be introduced, this festive season with upgraded features

- New features include AI picture boost technology, Dolby surround sound, Cricket mode, and an anti-glare screen with a matte glass finish

Vu Televisions continues to dominate India’s Luxury TV market as it once again becomes the highest-selling TV brand at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Riding high on this success and ushering in the festive season, Vu has introduced an upgraded line of its most popular luxury TVs.

Over the last few years, Vu has experienced an incredible response from customers in India with a large- screen Vu TV being bought every 19 seconds on Flipkart since the beginning of its Big Billion Days sale. With a response nearly 4 times faster than other big premium brands (Sony, LG, and Samsung), Vu Televisions has come out on top as the largest selling TV brand in the 55” or larger category for the 7th year in a row.

Devita Saraf, Chairman, and CEO, The Vu Group

With such exceptional market performance, Vu Televisions continues to innovate with a slew of updated features across its range of large-screen, luxury televisions. With this new range, Vu introduces:

1. The world's first TV that is entirely powered by artificial intelligence; AI Picture Booster technology enables the best picture output

2. An immersive surround sound experience, with special Dolby certified box speakers

3. Intelligent pixel technology in Cricket Mode that enhances each pixel, particularly while watching a match, putting you ahead of the umpire!

4. And finally, Matte glass finish, anti-glare display that guarantees the best visual experience while protecting your eyes

Commenting on the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairman, and CEO, The Vu Group said, “Vu’s continued success is a clear reflection of the fact that Indian customers are truly intelligent buyers who don't opt for the lowest costing TV and are willing to pay the right price for quality brands. Audiences today are much more discerning and are looking for better experiences from both the products as well as the brand. And with the response we’ve seen so far, it is safe to say that Vu Televisions has hit the mark on both counts. Also, the fact that more than 80% of the customers who purchased Vu TVs were returning customers or recommended to do so by a friend, shows how a good product speaks for itself.”

The festive season product range includes; the incredibly successful range - Vu Premium TV (in 65”, 55” and 43”) that now has a set of upgradable features, as well as the Vu Cinema TV Action Series (in 65”, 55” and 50”) in an all-new avatar. The crown jewel of the Vu portfolio, The Vu Masterpiece QLED TV (85”), will also be a part of the festive range and will feature its signature Armani Gold color finish along with an in-built home theater.

To know more, visit www.vutvs.com

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.