Vuenow spreads its wings to EU through Bulgaria

India, 20th September 2021: Vuenow Infotech, an EDC (Edge Data Center) company in India with COLO and own EDCs in various parts of the country, has spread its wings to the European Union. A six-member delegation visited Bulgaria and signed an MOU with Plovdiv Tech Park Plovdiv, to strengthen the Data Centre Infrastructure of Bulgaria.

The company will develop one Master Hub Location with 100 rack tier 4 Data Centre in Plovdiv and six EDCs in the initial phase which will help Bulgaria to have Data Security as per EU compliance, Data localization, Robust network infrastructure, enabling efficient Public Administration, High Technology employment opportunities, Innovative solutions to emerging business scenarios and Local employment spread across the country. The Tech Park has already committed Land for DC infrastructure in identified locations, Single-window clearance for the project, Uninterrupted power supply and Office facilities. Apart from this, lot of private players locally have shown keen interest in investing in this project which gets sustainable and assured returns.

The MOU was signed between Mr. Nitin Srivastava, representative of Vuenow and Ms. Vaska Stoyanova & Mr. Venelin Yordanov Executive Directors, Plovdiv Tech Park on 26.08.2021. The MOU was signed in presence of Mr. Rajesh Lal, Head of Chancery – Embassy of India in Bulgaria, Mr. Stefan Stoyanov – Deputy Mayor Plovdiv & Mr. Sukhwinder Singh Kharour - Founder & CEO, Vuenow Infotech.

Mr. Sukhwinder Singh, Founder and CEO of Vuenow Infotech stated, “Apart from setting up the DCs and EDCs, the company also plans to open skill development centers across Bulgaria to train youth in IT skills and then absorb them into the company’s technical departments, thus generating a lot of employment in Bulgaria.”

The delegation also discussed various other projects with Mr. Kiril Petkov, Minister of Economy, Govt. of Bulgaria. The minister assured full cooperation for any project Vuenow gets into the country. The delegation also met with the team from the Ministry of Tourism and discussed organising a regional Film Award & Festival from India with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Bulgaria. The process of the same will start soon after discussion with the stakeholders of the film industry.

The six-member delegation was headed by Sukhwinder Singh Kharour – Founder & CEO, Abhaydeep Singh Mutti – Director, Rahul Bhargav – COO, Nitin Srivastava – CTO, Jayant Trehan – Financial Head & Munish Arora – Innovation Head.

VueNow Infotech Pvt Ltd was formed in 2019 with the aim to become India’s most preferred compute power and data storage provider. The company is well on the way to establishing the largest edge compute network by 2025. It is also in talks with various state governments and central government departments to create highly robust, efficient, and balanced data management networks for them. This will also create multi-skill level job opportunities, encourage local businesses to adopt cutting edge technologies, and facilitate various e-governance and smart-government projects.

