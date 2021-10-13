Vyapar App launches user role permission and data synchronisation feature

Vyapar App is a billing and accounting software that was launched in the year 2016. With humble beginnings in the city of Bengaluru, they started to make financial management easy for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) business owners. The idea behind the application was that most MSME business owners struggle with the digital age and find it hard to manage their business all on their own. Sometimes they cannot afford to hire such a large team while on the other hand, it really isn’t necessary. Yet, financial management is the key to any business’s success simply because it allows them to keep track of what is working and what isn’t.

Thanks to the Vyapar App, now MSME business owners will be able to account for any quote, estimate, invoice, or even sale that happens and can access all this information in one place. The key aspect that gives them the edge in the market is user accessibility and affordability. While many fintech software companies charge a hefty amount to manage one’s business, the team at Vyapar believes otherwise. It’s evident that they have a huge set of features and can be accessed through mobile and desktop with cross syncing features. Not only that, they’re also completely free to use for life, if used on mobile. The desktop app has a nominal fee of INR 1999 per year only, making it highly affordable.

The application has a hoard of features, some of which include quote creation, expense recording, ability to track inventory, tracking cash flow, creating GST compliant bills (in-built GST invoice format) and invoices, addition of delivery challans to consignments, connection to thermal printers, creation of extensive GST reports and also the ability to use the application in offline mode. All of these make it comparable to any accounting software in the market at the moment.

Owing to the growing needs of their consumers, now they have introduced the much awaited ‘User Role Permission’ feature. Well, no business is beyond scalability, and they recognize that. Until now, the dashboard could only be handled by one user, which made it challenging to track the activity of different users in the company. Now, you will be able to add additional users, and not just that, but you can also limit the functionality of said users. For example, adding a ‘Sales’ user will mean that they will not have complete access to other users’ cash flow and activity.

On the other hand, the ‘Admin’ will have complete control of the business. This feature is handy for those MSME owners adding new members to the team or even outsourcing the work to accountants. It helps them create GST invoice formats from templates and implement them across the organization.

Additionally, you can also provide access to data synchronization across different users and devices. For example, if you want to offer limited access to a particular user, you can choose the level of accessibility while creating their role in the dashboard. You can limit their functionality to only the online version of the dashboard, which is ideal for outsourcing work and new joiners. Also, users can sync the data on phone and desktop versions, which saves time in the long run.

These features broaden the range of functionality within the system and ensure that all the members are accountable for their work. It also helps in auditing the work later, especially during GST filing, as all the invoices are built using the GST invoice format. The Vyapar App is the all-in-one solution for MSME business owners looking for automated financial management services.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.