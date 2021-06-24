Wahid Badami shares tips on how to leverage digital marketing for business

Entrepreneur Wahid Badami is an example of intelligence, creativity and someone with a futuristic approach. The man behind Vadodra's Marvans Mobile took his business to the heights of glory. An ardent fan of Apple products, he deals in them, making the products available to people at an affordable rate. He used to power of technology and digital media to boom his business. He even faced a cyber attack but with his never giving up attitude, today Marvans Mobile's social media follower count is 226K and counting.

They run with a tag 'Marvans hai toh mumkin hai' and keeps their social media content relatable and appealing too. With trendy concepts and engaging posts, their social media acts as a tool of attraction. They are probably the only mobile store in Baroda to use Snapchat's AD network. In the recent times, they even started their digital stores that led to a turn over of around 5 crore. They have beautifully put technology at use.

Wahid shares some tips on how to leverage digital marketing to grow businesses, he says, "It's important to know your target. And then the crucial stage is setting a right team for the digital work. Keeping up with the trends and making sure the content that you put is engage worthy is a key. We've experimented a lot and that helps us grow too. So take basic risks, you never know what would work in you favour. At the end of the day, customer satisfaction is crucial."

