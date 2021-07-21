Walking is the new Fitness Trend - Aynus Antony, Celebrity Fitness Trainer

Walking is something that we are already doing as part of our everyday life. But how many of you have imagined walking as an exercise? Yes, you can remould your walk like a regular exercise and it could help you gain significant health benefits. It’s just about making wise decisions like climbing stairs instead of using an elevator or carrying groceries from the shop to your home by walking.

Aynus Antony is a celebrity fitness trainer who engages as a personal trainer for Mohanlal, Vishnu Unnikrishnan & Bibin George, among others. He gives an insight into why we should all start walking more and how to get the most out of it.

Walking is one of the simplest way to become healthier and the time commitment for walking is almost zero minutes per day. So, it is much more practical and can be easily brought to fruition for most people. Going from a sedentary lifestyle to taking 5,000 steps a day can do wonders. It calms your mind by reducing stress hormone levels. Just three to five brief walking sessions each of 5 to 10 minutes a day can act as the key to improve your general wellbeing. The best part is that walking offers all these benefits in a scalable and low maintenance way with no extra costs for equipment and no concerns about a lack of skill or fitness.

How long should a person walk each day to regard it as an exercise?

Any chance to walk is a good one and the intensity or speed doesn't matter when compared to not walking at all. The best way to get started is to just start walking and gradually increase the time, distance, and steps you take. Someone who has not been physically active but wants to start working out would greatly benefit from walking. Many adults find it very difficult to start and stick to an exercise program. So, subsuming walking into the daily routine will see significant health benefits for the majority of adults. Improvement of body posture, balance, flexibility, and muscular strength are some of the physical benefits that could add years to your life.

What are some of the common mistakes that we make while walking?

An improper walking technique can cause difficulties over time. For example, walking with poor postures, such as a drooping head can strain your head, neck, and upper shoulders. So it is always good to follow proper walking techniques to ensure your walking is as safe as it is successful. Maintaining a proper body posture implies a straight body, forward-looking head, and deliberate heel-to-toe steps. Using your arms is a natural part of walking which helps to propel you. Another important point to keep in your mind is - never increase the intensity of walking by wearing ankle weights or any other methods. The sudden jolt of the additional weight can put you at risk for strains on your joints and can lead to injuries.

How can I transform my daily walking routine into an interesting activity?

If regular walking no longer feels like a challenge, there are a good deal of ways to step up the difficulty levels to make it engaging for your mind as well as body. You can set daily targets, and slowly increase them as you grow comfortable with that goal. To encourage yourself to make it part of your daily routine you can use an app or smartwatch to track your daily steps and challenge yourself to walk a few more steps each day. You can also use conventional methods like estimating your walking route distance and noting it down to keep you motivated. Walking in a group with your friends or joining a walking club is a great way to start walking and stay motivated. Be it the countryside or an urban town, you can always find interesting walking routes in your locality.

Walking is a full-body movement that is played down. It is perfect for everyone who is struggling to find a suitable exercise that is simple as well as engaging. Start walking today itself and try to walk for as long as you feel good.

