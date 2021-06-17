Wanderer Ashique Thahir channelizes his love for travel & cars

In order to realize the dreams, one needs to put in relentless efforts and not stray away from their goals. Having hands-on knowledge about the realm they are stepping into accounts for a major part of the success. Believing in the same, Ashique Thahir, fueled by his passion and love for cars carved himself an opportunity to co-host and co-produce ‘Car and Country’ releasing on Amazon Prime, UK.

The idea for a show on cars was brought up in 2016 by Ashique and his friend. Initially, working in association with a British Production House, they later decided to shift to Amazon Prime so as to reach a wider audience.

Adding fuel to this aspiration, he has also set up ‘The Best Garage’ in Kerala. His fleet of sports cars includes Ferrari 458, Porsche 997 911, Porsche 991.1 GT3, Lamborghini Urus, and Lamborghini Huracan. Ashique added, “Traveling in these vehicles gives me a sense of satisfaction, which is indeed a dream come true for any car enthusiast. I have covered more than 1 lakh kilometers in my 911 and over 50,000 in my Ferrari.”

South Africa is Ashique’s favorite travel destination. He loved staying in Cape Town and enjoyed their food and culture. The pandemic had put a brake on the wanderer in him, but thankfully just before it, he visited Turkey, Georgia, and Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan to keep him a stalk of memories to cherish.

Catering to his endeavors in traveling, where he met people across different nations, learned about their cultures, and adopted their traditions, Ashique Thahir emphasizes that he always prefers and gives paramount importance to travel via his cars. Talking about his expeditions, he says, “Once, I decided to stay in the Czech Republic for approximately ten months. On my visits to the place, I used to walk on the street for hours, admiring the beauty and historical significance of the architecture of this landlocked country. It stays in my heart and I will keep cherishing the same.” “Travel makes me realize the importance of knowing the world with a better vision. My love for cars just fits perfectly with the same and together we scale roads exploring horizons”, he further added.

Currently shooting for the second season of ‘Car and Country, the show will be available for the US audience in the coming months. Apart from this, he is also an entrepreneur who loves architecture and design. Ashique, who is also involved in the development of his father’s business ‘Team Thai’, designed his office building in Calicut. His father, who believed in his dreams, encouraged him to pursue his ambition.

Having said all of it, ‘Car and Country’ is going to be a show worth the watch and has paved a way for the man to accomplish all his dreams successfully.

