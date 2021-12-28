Want to up your game as a sportsman? Here are 5 sportswear brands you can trust

Sports make a big part of our lives. We all indulge in some kind of sports in our lifetime. Baseball is widely played in America. Soccer is popular in Europe. And cricket is a phenomenon in Asian region. People are engaged in sports in every part of the world.

The sports attire is one glamorous aspect of any sport that makes it appealing to watch. We all love to wear those jerseys and trousers that allow us the flexibility and comfort to give our best shot in a game. Besides, we all want to look stylish in those coolest-looking kits.

This year has been a happening year for the sports. The English cricket team has claimed the Word Cup title for the first time. MLB is in full swing and Yankees are again the hot favorites. And the US open series has just started.

So it is sports everywhere and people can’t keep their eyes off the hot boys on the field. Some are so obsessed with the funky team uniforms that they even buy kits of their favorite teams and use custom patches on them.

Here we share a list of some of the best sportswear brands you can wear to support your team:

Adidas

Launched in 1924, Adidas is one of the largest sportswear brands in the world. According to Statista, the brand value of Adidas is $16.7 billion which is twice more than what is valued in 2016. It certainly explains the growth of this brand over the past few years.

Adidas has many brands under its label including Adidas Stan Smith, Superstar and Gazelle that makes top-rated products which are praised for their comfort, quality and durability. It makes various products to help sportsmen and athletes up their game. Some of its best-selling products include sweatsuit, tank top, graphic t-shirt, hoodies and the list goes on.

However, the brand is known primarily for its top-quality sneakers that are best in the business. Adidas Stan Smith is its best-selling sneakers that has alone generated more than $50 million of sales in the last four decades.

The logo of Adidas is one of the most visible brand identities on sports apparels. Many people even use custom embroidered patches of Adidas to add an element of style to their clothing.

2. Puma

The arch rival of Adidas, Puma has gone toe-to-toe with its competitors to become a major force in sportswear industry. The story of Puma spanned more than seven decades and it has reinvented itself after every decade. Of those seven decades, the three decades included its craftsmanship in footwear products. Today, Puma is the third biggest global sportswear brand with stores in every region of the world.

The success of Puma lies in its focus on the design aspect of its products. It has made the most aesthetic sports shoes among its competitors. The Puma Suede is considered one of the most beautifully-designed sneakers of all time and it influenced the street fashion of 70s.

Puma has witnessed phenomenal growth in recent years. In fact, the first quarter of 2019 turned out to be the best phase in the company’s history as it generated more than $100 million in sales. The tremendous increase in its sales is a result of its recent collaboration with brands like Upscale Vandal and ADER Error. Among its many top-rated products include suedes sneakers, printed t-shirts, tracksuits and tank tops.

3. Reebok

Reebok was the top sportswear brand of the 90s era when it gave tough competition to brands like Nike and Adidas. The latter acquired it in 2005 and since then it has witnessed sizable growth in its business. Reebok has the most versatile sportswear products that are worn by athletes whether they are runners, trekkers or weight trainers.

Reebok is famous for its super soft sneakers that are just ideal for any sportsman. They are comfortable, lightweight and durable. But the sneakers are not the only claim to fame for this sportswear brand and it has range of many other sports apparels that will keep your spirits high in the field. Some of them include t-shirts, pants, hoodies, sweatshirts and jackets.

4. ASICS

ASICS started as a basketball shoe company and it got instant success with the business. Soon, its sneakers were seen in the Olympics. The cross-striped design of its sneakers became the iconic design and represented ASICS on international sports scene. The company got its early success with its Onitsuka Tiger that were a rage in America during the 1960s.

The GEL-Kayano sneakers is another shoe by ASICS that has made strong impact during the 90s era. It was praised for its use of theta gel in the heel and forefoot and cushioning which makes it extremely comfortable to wear. With a weight of just above 11 ounces, GEL-Kayano is one of the lightest shoes in the sportswear market.

ASICS sells sportswear products for every athlete and sportsman. You can buy everything from a tee and hoodie to a tights and socks from this brand. And we bet the quality is up to the mark.

5. Under Armour

While Under Armour is relatively a newer sportswear brand on this list, it is certainly not any less. In fact, it is ranked among the most valuable sportswear brands in the world with a brand value of $$3.75 billion. So what makes this American brand such a huge influence in sports field? Well everything.

It has everything for every sportsman. No matter if you are a sprinter, weight trainer, gym enthusiast or any professional athlete, you will find something for your sartorial needs. Under Armour is not just a brand for people on the tracks or gym as it is equally popular among the streetwear buffs who love wearing athleisure clothing.

The brand has recently received much hype after it collaborated with big names in sports like Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Stephen Curry. The latter has proved to be a lucky mascot for Under Armour. Stephen Curry values more than $14 billion to Under Armour.

So if you want to shop from this company, you can get some excellent stuff that include things like polos, short sleeves, tank tops, joggers, sweatpants and trainers. It also sells high-end sports equipment and accessories like backpack, water bottles, coolers, belts gloves, hats and sunglasses.

These are the top-selling sportswear brands. If you are a sportsman, you can trust these brands to UP YOUR GAME!

