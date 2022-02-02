Wazirx Referral Code q7cvpm75, to Get 50% Commission

Wazirx referral code is “q7cvpm75”. You will get a 50% sign up bonus by using code.

Use Wazirx app referral code q7cvpm75 and enjoy 50% commission. Share your referral code and earn more.

Wazirx Referral Code

Apply Wazirx referral code 2022: q7cvpm75 and get 50% bonus. Share your wazirx app referral code with friends and earn more.

How to Sign Up & Enjoy 50% Commission

1. Go to the Google Play Store and download WazirX

2. Now open the app normally on your device.

3. You will now be redirected to the Home page of the app.

4. Now click on the profile icon in the top-left corner.

5. On the next screen, you will see the option to sign up.

6. You will now need to enter your Email ID, Passwords, and Referral Code.

7. Get 50% off your first trade by using Wazirx Referral Code 2022: q7cvpm75.

8. Next, accept their terms and conditions and click on the Signup button. Then, verify your email address by clicking on the verification link.

9. Last but not least, select your country and click the skip button.

10. To withdraw your money, you must complete KYC. It will take a few hours for your account to be verified.

How to Get your Own Wazirx Referral Code

1. Open the app on your device.

2. You will find the Invite and Earn option by clicking on the top-left corner of your profile icon.

3. Select the Invite and Earn option.

4. Now you will see your WRX Referral Code.

5. Share your Referral Code with your friends and family. Share through Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, and any other social media.

6. Once your referral person signs up from your referral code and when he trades you will get 50% of Commissions.

Conclusion

The WazirX Referral Code is "q7cvpm75", which allows users to easily register with the WazirX exchange and to earn cashback on trading fees and discounts.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.