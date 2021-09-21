We Rise with blessings of families: Rise infra ventures

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a disruptor, originator, and most importantly a strong transformation of force that has pivoted the physical, social, emotional, and mental well-being of every individual. The working professionals were pushed within the four walls of their homes, for the entire span of a day. Cubicles evolved into bedrooms, desks were replaced by the most comfortable spot in homes, Zoom meetings were the need of every hour. This mad hustle was only received and sustained with a warm sentiment. As at the end of the day every corporate employee’s forlorn about not getting enough time to spend with their families ultimately was met with all the time in the world to be there for their near and dear ones.

Rise Infraventures Ltd. the new age and futuristic real estate brokerage and consultancy firm has understood the role relationships and bonds play in stabilizing a human being, and their renewed importance post the lockdown. In consonance with this pursuit of cherishing familial bonds and respecting the ideas of companionship, harmony, and peace the company organized a casual get-together for their employee strength of eighty along with their entire families. The founder of the company Mr. Sachin Gawri apart from revolutionizing the realty brokerage market with a vast array of unique real estate services has also spearheaded a campaign in his office exclusively for the Rise Infraventures’ employees.

This campaign intends to bring the families of employees together and connect them via company’s thoughtful efforts and vision. The step is to promote and inculcate an inclusive culture, which is welcoming for their diverse set of employees and also their family members. It is a move to extend gratitude, and instill motivation in the employees as offices begin to reopen in a phased manner. The hybrid working model is coming across as a need-based and more acceptable system of functioning in the offices looking at the current conditions. This campaign will aid the company to understand multiple perspectives unfiltered and with transparency in thoughts.

The casual get-together also had Mr.Shantanu Gambhir, the company's Managing Director to meet and greet the employees and their family members. The senior members addressed the gathering and shared their plan of action, strategies in a broad manner. The event began with lightning of the lamp by senior team members and then continued the positive note with the recital of Ganesh Vandana, followed by dance performances on a traditional theme. The stand-up comedian act by Vishwas Chauhan, a popular comedian from the Great Indian Laughter Challenge was an exclusive act for the live audience giving them gales of laughter.

The vision of rising Infraventures is to grow beyond leaps and bounds, and yet be in sync with the roots that provide an individual the foundation and strength after a day full of challenges i.e. their homes. The company aims to establish itself as a leading integrated one-stop, end-to-end solution provider in the micro-infrastructure and real estate sectors. It has set a target to achieve cumulative revenues of Rs. 1000 crore before the end of current CY 2021. The founder plans to launch an office in Delhi, followed by one in Mumbai in October 2021. The company, which was founded a few months ago, is already making a total monthly sale of Rs. 100 crore through its Gurugram office.

In this ambitious trail of prosperity, the company’s core values are based on the fact that there should be plenty for every associated member. The casual get-together also had a felicitation ceremony, wherein a token of gift as a single Gold & Silver coin was given to every employee in presence of their family members. Gold has a deep-rooted significance in Indian history; its golden glow has the potential to evoke emotions from all hearts. Indians account for most of the gold consumed globally, in Indian history it is more than an investment; it is a culturally significant metal that has found a place in Indian hearts and homes alike.

This activity by the brokerage and consultancy firm had a semblance to the approach which is looking to establish the habit of investing and saving in capital assets among the Indians from the beginning of their careers. The young team of professionals is working on collating and create a system offering a broad range of integrated services to Occupiers, Investors, Owners & developers, which will eventually help them build a concrete database of individuals with the potential to invest in high-end real estate transactions.

The event culminated with games and fun interactive sessions among all the guests present. The purpose behind designing these games was also initiated with a lot of thought to enliven the bond, cherish and appreciate the attributes of each relationship.



