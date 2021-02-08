Wecript Search Engine: Search & browse safely without sharing personal data

With the advancement of the Internet and technology our privacy terms are somewhat losing their importance. Have you ever wondered why you are being shown the advertisement of products you were just browsing or searching? Have you ever wondered why the song you were just discussing with your friends in a group chat has just showed up in your YouTube recommendations? All this is more than just a mere coincidence.

We share our information with so many websites and apps everyday. Just as we allow cookies from a website and as we allow apps to access our Gallery location and Contacts, we are being kept a track of.

All this data which we unknowingly share by typing keywords making Google search and everything, is being used by big companies and corporations which will use this data in order to provide us products according to our interests. Sometimes we must wonder how harmful this is. But the real question in your mind should be about, why would they invade our privacy for this? We don’t even realise how quickly data is shared and the information about our everyday lives is revealed without our knowledge.

This is the reason why Karn Robotics is focused on solving the problems related to privacy . This IT Startup company started out in 2019, however, the idea for this formed long ago. With the recent trends and issues of privacy invasion, the demand for privacy oriented products has increased. They are innovative and offer a solution for every issue that we might face in today's world.

They have a R&D team working on it. Let us introduce you to wecript, one of the best search engines which totally understands boundaries and consent. You don’t have to consider clicking on things twice because wecript will protect you from everything- no data tracking and complete protection of privacy too!

Skarn Robotics actually follows a lot of the government assigned laws related to user privacy protection, hence you know that it is completely safe to use. Moreover, the customer is entitled to full knowledge be it about the browser language, or if they want to restrict/ disagree to share information they can totally do that too.

Apart of that they are not limited to one product their team is on the verge of building an ecosystem to protect users privacy for instance wecriptsearch engine, wecript browser and wecript photo editor Wecript browser will allow you to look up anything just as a normal browser would but here you won’t have to be worried about sharing your personal data.

Wecript photo editor can also help you edit and enhance your images with the help of various tools like photo editor and collage maker. Add stickers and easily share your latest creations right now!

No more worries about being watched 24/7, go full incognito and visit wecript.org