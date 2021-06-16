Wellness expert Dr Namita Jain shares secrets to lead a healthy life

Many people really want to live a healthy lifestyle but don't know how and where to start. With the internet feeding so much information on the dos and don'ts about food and diets, there's a lot of confusion. But thanks to nutrition experts around us, one can find the right way to live a better lifestyle. One such nutrition expert who has been changing many people's life is Dr Namita Jain from Mumbai.

Dr Namita Jain is India's one of the most popular and trusted wellness and nutrition experts. She has a PhD in Wellness from Young Scientist University, America and is associated with Bombay Hospital as a wellness specialist. Jain also works as a consultant to the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). In the past, she was the nutrition partner for Femina Miss India and a celebrity nutritionist for a Food TC channel. A few years ago, Jain released a book called Low Fat Low Guilt. In this book, the expert mentioned how one could enjoy their favourite recipes by giving them a healthy twist.

Since the pandemic, many Indians have made up their mind to cut down their unhealthy habits. People followed online diets and workout schedules which worked for some and didn't work for many. That's why it is essential to have experts like Dr Namita Jain who guide people with the right kind of food and exercises depending on their body types. She believes that it is crucial to have balanced nutrition and regular eating habits instead of severely cutting down your calorie consumption.

As a nutrition and wellness experts, Dr Namita Jain encourages people to learn Yoga, informs them about the nutritional and healthy food to consume and helps them to follow good lifestyle practices. If you are looking out for expert advice to lead a healthy life, you can contact Jain on her official website here - http://drnamitajain.com/.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.