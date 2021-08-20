Welt der Wunder's Security Tokens hit the Media Content Industry

Amazon’s position as the fifth-largest company by market capitalization worldwide was achieved by strategic planning and innovating solutions that exploited the growing gap of need amongst everyday shoppers, and of course diversification and investment through IPOs. At the moment, Welt der Wunder (WDW) may be lightyears away from being atop the list of the most valuable companies globally. Nevertheless, its emergence is nothing short of strategic planning and innovation that aims to satisfy the growing dissatisfaction of content creators. Welt der Wunder's CEO, Hendrik Hey, and his team are essentially doing to the media content industry what Amazon's Jeff Bezos did to the trade and commerce industry: changing the status quo with technology. But Mr Hey goes even further. He's Tokenizing the entire industry.

Not everyone saw this coming but Welt der Wunder has rolled out the token variant of IPO's (STOs) to enable them to hit their set goals.

If you go down memory lane, you'll realize that the e-commerce scene wasn’t very desirable until Amazon stepped in. SMEs were struggling to make sales and reach a larger audience. The e-commerce platforms that existed before then didn’t do enough to cater to the needs of small outlets; innovation didn't receive as much attention as it gets now. This is much like the scenario with the media industry. Content producers struggle to earn higher in an industry that drains their creative juices by underpaying them and creating unfavorable policies.

So much for the little comparisons; let’s take a dive into the things amazon did right and how WDW does something similar with its list of offerings.

Innovation

Amazon spearheaded a revolution at a time when putting your neck on the line was sacrilegious, particularly in the e-commerce sector, where the preexisting platform was an auction site. How did Amazon, which started off as a book-selling platform, metamorphose into a fair of some sort? This same question can be posed for Welt der Wunder. How did they move from being just a media brand to a platform that aims to even the playing ground for content creators using blockchain technology?

It may seem like a long stretch for wanting to usurp the status quo, but realizing that similar bold steps in other industries and in ages before now resulted in the economic advancement we now enjoy.

Bridging the Gap

WDW and Amazon are bridging the gap. Amazon exploited (in a good way) the absence of an online marketplace where consumers could buy goods and services from small businesses. This structure has a two-fold effect. Consumers can shop from the convenience of their homes, and these businesses don’t have to pay for a physical store or advertise to reach a larger audience which reduces the cost of sales.

WDW’s MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content) platform is a marketplace where the consuming audience can interact with content producers without distributors or middlemen. This way, creators are able to enjoy a larger share of earnings. Also, creators are able to get their ideas evaluated by an early stage test panel, while the community gets super early footage from movies plus rewards for actively participating in the process. A fundraising platform even provides the opportunity for content creators to kickstart their movie productions. That’s fairer than you can get anywhere else!

Automated Services

Saving time and money for clients is the ultimate goal of both platforms. Amazon invested in several devices driven by AI to enable consumers to have one less thing to do. Why bother about a playlist for your different moods when you have Alexa?

The same goes for the Welt der Wunder. They have witnessed creators struggling to strike a deal because one middleman was greedy or because the laws simply differed across the ocean. This was the chief reason for birthing the idea of automated contracts. They save time and money by eliminating the influence distributors and middlemen had on contract dealings.

The Implications of WDW’s STO

If there was a crystal ball to tell which startup or company would grow exponentially in the next decade, many people would pay good money for it. Nonetheless, you wouldn’t be one of those who miss out on significant opportunities if you pay attention to the right variables. These variables include the market size the business would be servicing, the scalability of the idea, the experience of the CEO/founder in that niche, the trend the company follows, etcetera.

WDW appears to be on the good side of the earlier variables because of the increased scrutiny and regulation on security token offerings. WDW's Security Token Offering places them on a pedestal unheard of in the media content industry and puts them in pole position of being the company to beat.

For more information and tips to get started, visit BMCP'S website.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.