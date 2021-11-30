What does Global Coverage in a health insurance plan entail?

After nearly two years of closure, several Indians now feel that they are fit to travel overseas now without posing risks to others around them. On the other hand, even the world is beginning to open up again since daily new covid cases are going down. As of November 11, 2021, only 572,992 new cases have been reported worldwide. A few months before that, in July 2021, around 54 million tourists crossed overseas borders. So, now could be the time to go for overseas travel once again. As you venture out into the world, it becomes a must to have access to pre-planned quality healthcare. For that, a health insurance plan in India can provide you with considerable support.

Why Do You Need to Get Global Health Insurance?

When you land in a new country, everything is new. You are not familiar with the folks around you. So, you usually may not know whom to contact to get some help, say, when you fall sick and need to get treated at a good hospital. At such times, a global health insurance plan comes to the rescue. It follows exactly what the Constitution of India obliges the Central Government to make sure. That is, right to health for all.

But why go for this insurance plan and not a travel insurance policy? A travel insurance plan is available solely for a fixed period. It does not offer coverage for a pre-planned hospitalisation for a medical procedure in a hospital overseas nor does it cover any pre-existing illnesses. Besides, when you are back in your state, you cannot receive insurance coverage for any medical treatment.

However, you need not worry about being deprived of such significant insurance coverage when you choose a global health insurance plan in India. That is why these health insurance policies are growing in popularity almost everywhere. They are providing the much-needed assurance of healthcare support to multitudes travelling overseas, not just as tourists but also for work-related reasons, foreign education and high-quality medical treatment for critical illnesses.

Facilities of a Global Health Insurance Plan

People who travel for work will usually be paid the premium of this insurance by the employer. That itself is highly advantageous! Plus, the plan will cover medical expenses in your home country too. So, you can save on paying for a domestic insurance policy and get consistent benefits anywhere. But this is not the only facility you can enjoy. Here are some other useful facilities of global health insurance plans in India:

Flexible coverage: This feature ensures that irrespective of the treatment cost, you can get no-compromise insurance coverage.

Hospitalisation: You can also enjoy coverage for hospital bills. This is helpful because you may not have someone to look after you in your home abroad.

Coverage for pre-existing ailments: Say, you already have diabetes or any other chronic condition. Global health insurance will cover treatment costs for such diseases too.

Medical evacuation coverage: Medical transport costs for ambulances, etc, which are usually expensive abroad, are covered.

Surgery: Costs of anaesthetic, pre-and post-surgical care are all covered.

Emergency room visits: You can get coverage for urgent medical care as well.

Out-patient care: Even if you need a hospital stay for less than one day, you need not worry about the costs.

Diagnostics: You can enjoy coverage for doctor consultation fees and even certain types of recommended lab tests.

Other needs: The insurance plan will also cover costs for other medical requirements like maternity care and treatment procedures you are already undergoing.

Repatriation or evacuation: It involves arranging for your transport back to your home country in case you become ill. You may need such an arrangement if the country you visit does not offer the medical service you currently require. With a global health insurance plan, you can come back to India, get treated and have the medical costs covered.

Benefits Offered by ManipalCigna Lifetime Health - Global Plan

ManipalCigna Lifetime Health - Global plan offers all the benefits of an ideal global insurance policy to look after as it provides value-based high offering and value-based pricing. Here are these benefits:

- High level of protection with Sum Insured ranging from Rs.50 lacs to Rs.3 crores

- Covers treatment cost on an indemnity basis and include modern treatments like Robotics / Cyberknife and Mental care

Cashless hospitalization abroad for up to 27 Major Illnesses. You can either opt to cover Cancer only or all major 27 illnesses for international treatment

Another unique feature of global coverage is not to have mandatory India diagnosis condition that means the treatment for covered 27 major medical conditions can start from anywhere in the world and not essentially from India only or on reference of doctor from India.

The plan also allows you to choose area of cover in global plan – worldwide excluding or Including USA & Canada.

First of its kind, Continuity of benefits on the entire chosen Sum Insured under portability. For those with existing sum insured (excluding bonuses) of Rs. 10 lacs and above

Waiver of Premium for one policy year, upon occurrence of any of the covered contingencies.

Loyalty premium discounts on the applicable renewal premium from 4th policy year onwards till lifetime.

Family discount of 15% on covering 2 or more family members under single individual policy.

If you pay renewal premium through NACH or standing instruction (where payment is made either by direct debit of bank account or credit card) you can avail 3% discount on the renewal premium

Adult (Annual) health check-up from the first policy year onwards

- Coverage extension for family members including parents, kids, spouse, and dependents

- Critical illness rider and various need-based, value covers comprising Health+, Women+ and Global+ available on payment of additional premium

- Premium paid applicable for tax benefits under the Income Tax Act, Section 80D

For more detailed information on key features and terms & conditions, kindly read the product brochure and policy wording on the insurer’s website

Now you can see the necessity of buying a global health insurance plan in India before you travel overseas to secure your health. Therefore, consider opting for such a plan from a trusted health insurance provider like ManipalCigna.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.