What is Canada PNP and how can Indians get their hands on it?

Canada PNP stands for Canada’s Provincial Nominee Program [PNP], a Canadian immigration program run through a collaboration between the provincial-territorial [PT] governments and the federal government of Canada.

Of the 10 provinces and 3 territories that together make up Canada, 9 [with the exception of Quebec] and 2 [with the exception of Nunavut] are a part of the PNP of Canada.

Under the Canada-Quebec Accord, concluded on February 20, 1978, “Québec has the rights and responsibilities set out in this Accord with respect to the number of immigrants destined to Québec and the selection, reception and integration of those immigrants.”

Canada's PNP is regarded to be an expedited or fast-tracked pathway to Canadian immigration, going via the PT governments in the process.

There is a 2-step process for securing Canada PR through the PNP route. Firstly, a PNP nomination will have to be secured through any of the provinces and territories that are a part of the PNP.

Following a PNP nomination, that Nomination Certificate is to be used for applying to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada [IRCC] for Canadian permanent residence.

The final decision as to who is to be granted permanent residence lies at the sole prerogative of the federal government.

There are nearly 80 different immigration pathways or ‘streams’ available under the PNP, each targeting a specific class of immigrants.

Some of the PNP streams are linked with the federal Express Entry system.

PNP nomination can ensure an Express Entry candidate being invited by IRCC to apply for Canadian permanent residence.

While creating an Express Entry profile is quite a simple and straightforward process, applying for Canadian permanent residence is by invitation only.

So, how exactly does a PNP nomination help an Express Entry candidate?

A PNP nomination fetches 600 ‘additional’ points towards the ranking score of a candidate while in the Express Entry pool. This is the score as per the Comprehensive Ranking System [CRS].

A CRS 600 boost guarantees that Express Entry candidate being issued an Invitation to Apply [ITA] in the next IRCC draw to be held. As on March 15, 2021, there were 155 candidates with their ranking in the CRS 601 to 1,200 score range.

The PNP is a recommended way to Canada PR for a potential immigrant, provided they have the education, skills and work experience for making a contribution to the economy of a particular province/territory.

Along with an intention of taking up permanent residence in Canada, there must also be a willingness to settle within the province/territory nominating the individual.

As far as the process for applying to the PNP is concerned, it depends on the stream applying to.

Generally, a majority of PNP streams follow an Expression of Interest [EOI] system wherein candidates express their interest in migrating to Canada and settling in that particular territory/province, later being ranked as per a system, followed by invitations being sent out to those with the most potential of thriving within that area.

Nevertheless, certain PNP streams, such as the BC PNP’s Express Entry BC – Healthcare Professional and Express Entry BC – International Post-Graduate, do not follow an EOI system and can be applied to directly.

Moreover, contrary to one of the most widely held Canada immigration myths, a valid job offer in Canada is not mandatory for an individual to be able to secure a PNP nomination through many of the PNP streams.

Simply put, while a job offer might help by increasing one’s potential for economically establishing themselves within the nominating province/territory, many have been nominated even without a job offer.

The PNP application process also varies from stream to stream.

The so-called “enhanced nominations”, through any of the Express Entry linked PNP streams, involve an online application process.

The other PNP streams offering “base nominations”, on the other hand, have a paper-based application process instead.

Ensuring an ITA from IRCC, the PNP remains a viable option for any Express Entry candidate struggling with a low CRS score.

While immigrants in general are required by Canada for sustaining and growing the economy, there is an especial demand for candidates in the tech sector.

Provinces like Ontario and British Columbia have zeroed into 6 and 29 key tech occupations respectively, specifically targeted in the tech draws held by them.

In 2021, Canada plans on welcoming a total of 401,000 newcomers. Of these, 108,500 will get their Canadian permanent residence through Express Entry. Another 80,800 will find their way into Canada through the PNP expressway.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

Canada PNP stands for Canada’s Provincial Nominee Program [PNP], a Canadian immigration program run through a collaboration between the provincial-territorial [PT] governments and the federal government of Canada. Of the 10 provinces and 3 territories that together make up Canada, 9 [with the exception of Quebec] and 2 [with the exception of Nunavut] are a part of the PNP of Canada. Under the Canada-Quebec Accord, concluded on February 20, 1978, “Québec has the rights and responsibilities set out in this Accord with respect to the number of immigrants destined to Québec and the selection, reception and integration of those immigrants.” Canada's PNP is regarded to be an expedited or fast-tracked pathway to Canadian immigration, going via the PT governments in the process. There is a 2-step process for securing Canada PR through the PNP route. Firstly, a PNP nomination will have to be secured through any of the provinces and territories that are a part of the PNP. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Top 100 awardees of India Prime Icon™ Award 2021 organized by FoxClues Sangram Singh supports Aslov Automotives as they launch their electric scooter BALCO embraces smart technologies to combat COVID-19 and boost productivity Rogers Communications supports India's Covid-19 relief efforts Following a PNP nomination, that Nomination Certificate is to be used for applying to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada [IRCC] for Canadian permanent residence. The final decision as to who is to be granted permanent residence lies at the sole prerogative of the federal government. There are nearly 80 different immigration pathways or ‘streams’ available under the PNP, each targeting a specific class of immigrants. Some of the PNP streams are linked with the federal Express Entry system. PNP nomination can ensure an Express Entry candidate being invited by IRCC to apply for Canadian permanent residence. While creating an Express Entry profile is quite a simple and straightforward process, applying for Canadian permanent residence is by invitation only. So, how exactly does a PNP nomination help an Express Entry candidate? A PNP nomination fetches 600 ‘additional’ points towards the ranking score of a candidate while in the Express Entry pool. This is the score as per the Comprehensive Ranking System [CRS]. A CRS 600 boost guarantees that Express Entry candidate being issued an Invitation to Apply [ITA] in the next IRCC draw to be held. As on March 15, 2021, there were 155 candidates with their ranking in the CRS 601 to 1,200 score range. The PNP is a recommended way to Canada PR for a potential immigrant, provided they have the education, skills and work experience for making a contribution to the economy of a particular province/territory. Along with an intention of taking up permanent residence in Canada, there must also be a willingness to settle within the province/territory nominating the individual. As far as the process for applying to the PNP is concerned, it depends on the stream applying to. Generally, a majority of PNP streams follow an Expression of Interest [EOI] system wherein candidates express their interest in migrating to Canada and settling in that particular territory/province, later being ranked as per a system, followed by invitations being sent out to those with the most potential of thriving within that area. Nevertheless, certain PNP streams, such as the BC PNP’s Express Entry BC – Healthcare Professional and Express Entry BC – International Post-Graduate, do not follow an EOI system and can be applied to directly. Moreover, contrary to one of the most widely held Canada immigration myths, a valid job offer in Canada is not mandatory for an individual to be able to secure a PNP nomination through many of the PNP streams. Simply put, while a job offer might help by increasing one’s potential for economically establishing themselves within the nominating province/territory, many have been nominated even without a job offer. The PNP application process also varies from stream to stream. The so-called “enhanced nominations”, through any of the Express Entry linked PNP streams, involve an online application process. The other PNP streams offering “base nominations”, on the other hand, have a paper-based application process instead. Ensuring an ITA from IRCC, the PNP remains a viable option for any Express Entry candidate struggling with a low CRS score. While immigrants in general are required by Canada for sustaining and growing the economy, there is an especial demand for candidates in the tech sector. Provinces like Ontario and British Columbia have zeroed into 6 and 29 key tech occupations respectively, specifically targeted in the tech draws held by them. In 2021, Canada plans on welcoming a total of 401,000 newcomers. Of these, 108,500 will get their Canadian permanent residence through Express Entry. Another 80,800 will find their way into Canada through the PNP expressway. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.