What is IP and How Does it Work?

You probably have looked up on Google and searched “what is my IP”? But do you know what IP actually is? IP stands for "Internet Protocol". The Internet Protocol is a standard that regulates data traffic on the Internet. The IP addresses with which devices can be uniquely identified within a network, for example on the Internet, are also based on this protocol. The addresses are important for data traffic: When you visit a website, your router sends this request to the website's server. This in turn sends the view of the desired page to the exact IP address from which the request came.

Once your router has received the response from the server, it forwards it to the device that made the request. For this to work, there are in turn separate, internal IP addresses within a (home) network. The router sends the answer to your device and the website is displayed to you. The structure of IP addresses is now regulated by the two IP standards IPv4 and IPv6. The designation stands for "Internet Protocol version four" or version six.

Main Difference Between Ipv4 and Ipv6

The main difference between addresses according to IPv4 and IPv6 is their structure, i.e., the length and composition of the address. With the older IPv4 standard, an IP address consists of four decimal numbers that are separated by dots and each can be between 0 and 255. That is a total of 32 bits. For example, an IPv4 address could be 35.255.8.160.

Ipv4 Addresses Are Becoming Scarce

Only a relatively small number of different IPv4 addresses can be formed in this way. However, since there are more and more devices that are connected to the Internet, the IPv4 addresses are becoming scarce and often have to be reassigned. These are also called dynamic IP addresses.

Ipv6: Individual Addresses Are Possible

With the new IPv6 protocol, significantly more different addresses can be created. These contain eight sequences of numbers and letters, which can have a maximum of four digits and are separated by colons. The digits can be between 0 and 9, the letters between a and f. That is a total of 128 bits, which are noted in hexadecimal to make them easier to read. Zeros at the beginning of a block and blocks consisting of four zeros can be omitted in IPv6. An IPv6 address could therefore be: 3661: 5fa8: l5a4: 08d3: 6512: f72e: 5213: 4544.

Apart from the other structure, IPv6 also supports the end-to-end encryption IPsec. Because many more different addresses can be formed with IPv6, it would even be possible for each Internet-enabled device to receive an address that is valid in all networks. Internal IP addresses would then be superfluous. The first half of an IPv6 address identifies the network, the second half the device within this network.

Conclusion

IPv6 is a significant stage for the web. The progress from IPv4 to IPv6 on a worldwide scale is inescapable. IPv6 not just extends the addressing framework and gives billions of addresses to fulfill Internet needs for years to come, it likewise works on network activities and minimizes expenses.

