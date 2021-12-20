What is momentum in trading?

Momentum in forex trading is a sharp upward or downward movement in the value of a currency. This situation is often displayed on the chart as several equally directed elongated candles. Trading on such movements is more likely to be referred to as a short-term type. A trader will need knowledge of basic rules and simple analytical skills to work.

Impulse theory states that a market instrument that gradually rises in price will continue to move if it falls further.

The task of a market participant who wants to make money on strong rapid changes in time is to identify them, to make the right decision to open a position instantly. Such trading is relevant both in forex and binary options.

Sharp and strong price movements are considered a special case of flat violations since such a situation is less common during a trend.

One of the main features of an impulse is the likelihood of an early market attempt to regain positions. On the chart, this is displayed as a sudden rise in price and an equally rapid decline for a certain distance. The trader gets a real opportunity to profit on corrections, spending a minimum of time and effort on opening a position.

Momentum in Forex can be observed as a flat break or a powerful jump along with the trend. This is a consequence of the entry into the market of a serious participant with large volumes, which various phenomena can cause:

Technical.

when previously unused volumes are concentrated near strong price levels; if the deadline for the completion of futures for a quarter, the month is suitable; when the expiration dates of serious options are approaching.

Fundamental news release, various unforeseen incidents (in nature, man-made disasters, political shocks, economics).

Psychological if the cost has long trodden the area of ​​key levels.

Features of working with Momentum

The main question for a trader who wants to make money on impulse price movement is identifying this situation in Forex or any other market.

After all, what counts as a strong leap is not always clear. For one, a movement of 40-60 points will seem significant, while another will consider a surge in a hundred points not worth attention.

The most reliable way to determine price impulses in the forex or binary options market is to use indicators for trading terminals.

It is also essential to know the meaning of high momentum in the forex market. Momentum is considered high when prices are changing rapidly, which means that many investors are buying and selling an asset.

When working with the price momentum indicator for Binany trading forex, you need to remember:

Its line always foresees a probable jump, so the rise or fall of the line shows the direction of the predicted jump and levels out again if the current trend continues. The formula uses a couple of days, and the less this value, the more sensitivity the instrument demonstrates and the more insignificant throws it catches.

The momentum indicator generates a sell signal when the jump value rises strongly and then reverses and declines. A buy alert appears when it falls and reversals for growth. When working with different instruments, the concept of a large value is different; it depends on the average daily volatility.

The relative weakness/strength of the market movement is visible in advance of the reversal momentum. Negative extremes mean oversold, positive ones about overbought, respectively.

Also, Momentum can be used as a trend indicator when it crosses the zero line down; you need to sell, buy up.

The pattern of impulses appearing in Forex is a proven phenomenon, especially in highly volatile currency pairs. The most relevant method is GBP / USD and EUR / USD with different timeframes from M5 to H1. But the most optimal is still the M5, or M15 interval since trend changes and the greatest number of trend movements with sharp price exits often occur here. However, the H1-H4-D1 intervals give the most stable trends. Therefore, it is easier to trade on them, but you have to wait a very long time for such movements.

Forex momentum trading strategy

Forex impulse trading involves the following points:

The correct period and readiness for scalping are a very risky type of trade (quick entry and exit from the market).

Mandatory accounting for the average volatility of the instrument. You should understand how well a given currency pair usually moves well.

Use a shortstop when you open a trade. Sharp shots suggest trading with small stop losses.

Considering that the more calm the market showed before the jump and the higher the speed of this movement, the more powerful and faster the rollback will turn out, and this should never be forgotten.

Do not forget that you still need to carefully select a brokerage company or a dealing center to ensure that orders are quickly triggered.

It is also essential to place pending orders and stop losses close to the current price.

The broker should allow entering the market a couple of minutes before the broadcast of essential news blocks, and support for the built-in trailing stop is also desirable. Still, all this is in the Binany terminal.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.