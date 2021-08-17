What You Can Learn from Kamil Misztal’s successful journey to the Top

Hearing success stories can be inspiring, heart-warming, and leave us motivated to work towards our goals. In addition, they can teach us valuable life lessons. Knowing that others have faced similar challenges, overcome them, and then gained valuable wisdom from them is incredibly helpful. Kamil Misztal is someone with his own success story.

Misztal started from nothing and is now a self-made millionaire. He rose to the top of the business world, which taught him numerous life lessons and wisdom to share. Below are some of the pieces of advice Misztal has for anyone embarking on the journey of an entrepreneur.

Consistency and risk-taking are part of what made him successful.

Sticking with something for the long haul is necessary when you’re building a business. Misztal has been working for essentially his entire life and stayed with his ultimate goal to be successful. He was consistently working in the car industry, and his ongoing work in the field made him successful.

Taking risks is also very important in the entrepreneur lifestyle.

“Growth comes from not being afraid to take a step forward into the unknown and be ready to accept whatever outcome comes after,” says Misztal. “It builds character and experience which in the long run leads to growth and being able to overcome new challenges.”

When creating his numerous businesses, from a car detailing shop when he was a teenager to an exotic car rental in Florida, Misztal had to take risks. You never know if the business will be a success or not when you create it, which is why risk-taking is such an important aspect of building a thriving career.

Be fully involved.

Entrepreneurs have to completely dive into their business when they create one. There is no such thing as casually running your own business. Misztal believes that if you do something with only half your energy, you’ll never be successful in that field.

Misztal used his existing interests and abilities to initially build his career, which made it easier for him to be fully involved. By aligning a new business with something you’re already good at and experienced in, you’re able to be fully involved in running the business.

Use your network.

The saying “no man is an island” rings true when it comes to being an entrepreneur. Misztal regularly talks about his business partner that he worked with when launching his exotic car rental business in Florida as well as his THC and CBD brand in Chicago. He believes that surrounding yourself with experts, mentors, and successful leaders in your field can be a massive help.

In addition, you need to make sure that you’re aligning yourself with people that have your best interests in mind. Misztal shares that at the beginning of his career, he ran into numerous people that were only interested in taking advantage of his flourishing career. He avoided this by focusing on his true support system of mentors and partners.

These are just a few of the amazing lessons aspiring entrepreneurs can learn from Misztal. His ventures into the business world made him a self-made millionaire, something that countless people aspire to be.

