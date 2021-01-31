Designer Jatin Malik is known as the brains behind an Indian Menswear brand specialising in Handcrafted Traditional-Contemporary Couture. With the vision of changing the Men's wear landscape in India and across the globe the way, it is perceived and to change the status quo to put Men's wear on the same pedestal as women's wear.

We got in touch with Malik to know more about him and his brand.

How did you get into designing?

The story goes back to my school days when I made a few changes in my school uniform and some of my friends liked it and so I designed and altered their uniforms too. Though I got reprimanded by my class teacher and later by my principal too because of it (laughs), but that is how my journey started. I was in the eighth standard then.

By 11th standard, I was procuring fabrics and traveling to different markets across Delhi, and getting outfits stitched by my ‘Master Ji’ for my personal use. I started organizing ‘Dheri’ system where my friends and family used to buy my own worn outfits and whatever money I used to earn out of it I would buy more fabrics. It became a never-ending process for years.

Now after all these years I can say that I was wired this way because that was the only thing I used to think of, I was always sketching and creating outfits from scratch.

2. Tell us a bit about your journey into couture?

For us artists, the biggest paradox of life would be that everything comes easy for us. Despite the infamous perception, the journey has been anything but easy. In 2015 I started my Facebook page and started posting pictures of my own clothes while simultaneously working full time in Corporate. I didn't have enough resources to hire a professional photographer or a model or even a shoot location for my outfits, so I used to model myself at my rented apartment's terrace and my building security guard or my vegetable vendor used to click my pictures.

I did that for a year and kept posting pictures on social media. In July 2016 I decided to quit my job, in September 2016 launched my first full-fledged collection and that is how I started my journey.

3. Why have you focused only on Men’s Haute couture?

When I decided to launch my own brand, people thought I was crazy to focus only on Grooms in an industry that is bride centric. The whole purpose behind it was to create something timeless for Grooms. I've often mentioned that I want to put Groom's wear on the same pedestal as Bridal wear. I positioned myself as a Wedding Couturier is because I felt there was a loop-hole, that no one was paying the groom's wear, the attention it deserved and I wanted to do that. Fortunately, the industry and the market has accepted us as their own. The crux of the matter is that if the bride is going to Sabyasachi for her wedding, the groom would come to Jatin Malik Couture, that’s the positioning.

4.What defines your silhouettes today and how are they different from your past collections?

The wedding industry has been very constant in terms of wedding couture where two or three silhouettes and colors have ruled rules the party- Sherwanis, Bandhgala, and Nehru Jackets being the key players.

When you think about making a difference, you have to think differently. In 2019 when we showcased the Indian Traditional wear on an International Platform at Milan Fashionweek, we knew we had a great responsibility. That is when we made a few changes with our silhouettes. We added a contemporary essence to the traditional outfits. Our Nehru Jackets evolved as Shrug sets, Achkans evolved as Open Contemporary Jackets. Other than the silhouettes we also are amongst the firsts to incorporate Hand-paint technique in not just our Sherwanis but also in Bandhgala, shrug sets and almost all other silhouettes. We now have 6 different silhouettes and are planning on more to provide more options and style to Indian Grooms.

5. Why is handwork so important to your designs and what kind of embellishments do your clothes carry?

One has often heard that women or girls wear their mother's or grandmother's sarees on their special days, but there is no such ritual for men. I want to start a similar legacy for men, where the Jatin Malik outfit gets passed and is worn by generations. And one can only make such a timeless outfit by handcraft as only by hand you can stay true to the soul of haute couture.

I am a process-oriented designer. I love the process of creating designs from scratch, from getting the fabric weaved to getting the color dyed to creating surface texturing on the base, coming down to all the handwork we do. Jatin Malik Couture is a tribute to Indian handmade artisanship aiming to take the foundation of handcraft higher in the Indian and Global market. The embellishments we use in our products are a combination of various elements like Dabka, Resham, 3D brass elements, and organza leaves to provide a more authentic look to Jatin Malik Couture's outfit.

6. Who inspired you to start your journey as a designer?

I started from a very small city, which never had any designer showrooms and I was extremely fascinated with the whole process of how the outfits were designed. I used to go on my bicycle and get the monthly copy of magazines, just to look at what new fashion outfits were created by the top designers. I dreamt about going to their stores and looking at those magnificent dresses myself, but it was not possible in the city I used to live in.

A lot was happening for the brides but not much for the grooms. That is when the whole concept of Men’s Couture or Groom’s wear hit me. That is what inspired me to think on that tangent and the rest is history.

7. Where do you see yourself in the next five years? What is your vision for the future?

I have a vision for this brand, a long term vision. I feel 5 years is a short period of time for that. As mentioned before, my vision is to start a legacy where a Jatin Malik outfit gets passed on to the generations and I want to work towards that. Also, India doesn't have a culture of Fashion houses. In the next 20 years, I want to make Jatin Malik Couture one of the biggest Fashion houses in India, dabbling in categories varying from Wedding couture to ready-to-wear to Pret wear to Fashion accessories, all under one roof catering to different age groups and different cultures, not just in India but across the globe as well.

8. What makes the Jatin Malik brand stand apart from the others in the industry?

My "why" of being in this industry is completely different from other people and maybe that's the reason that stands us apart because we don't make clothes for money, that is a by-product. With the sheer love and passion I have for clothes and the joy I feel while making them, I want my clients to feel the same while wearing them. Then again, the efforts we put behind designing an outfit, like using a "three-tier Embroidery process" where we hand-paint a fabric, create an artificial base through the surface hand texturing, and then placing Dabka, Resham, and 3D brass elements to provide a more authentic look to an outfit is what sets us apart from the crowd.

After five years in the Industry and starting from scratch, now when people have started recognizing the brand as someone parallel to the top brands in the market, I can not express in words how it feels. I am the same kid who used to go on a bicycle and buy the magazine just to have a look at what new they have done and now people comparing me with the same veterans, my story could end here and I would be happy. But fortunately, this is just the start and we have a long way to go.

9.How do you describe Jatin Malik Couture in one sentence?

An Indian Menswear brand specialising in handcrafted Traditional-Contemporary Couture.