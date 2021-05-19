When you are not afraid to lose, victory chooses you: Lovel Rajput

Twenty-four-year-old Lovel Rajput, hailing from New Delhi, started his journey by investing small sums in the market. He kept himself aloof from the initial prejudices about investment and kept on investing in the market. Being well aware of the current market trends he invested accordingly. Day by day he witnessed his sums grow larger and larger in number.

"Winners are not afraid of losing. But losers are. Failure is part of the process of success. People who avoid failure also avoid success."- said Robert T. Kiyosaki in his famous book 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad’. The essence of this statement can be found in this inspiring story of the young man, Lovel, who decided to quit his job in this critical pandemic situation and put his mind and soul into investing and stock market.

All of his efforts summed up to his own company, Vivontrix which is certified by government. With its online live lessons and futuristic view of the market it guides people in stepping in the market without any doubts. It's a one stop place for the beginners who are in search of proper guidance. Lovel also has his website named http://vivontrix.com/ and Instagram page-vivontrix.

Not only he is rising above all the others but also, he has extended his arms to those who are in need of rising. In this pandemic he is helping others by teaching them how to make good amount of money. He is teaching people to train their brains in order to make fruitful investments and earn large sums of money.

In a neck to neck competing world Lovel aims at developing financial independence among people and prepare them to stand firm in the competition by having consistent and steeply increasing earnings.

Be it celebrating holidays with the family, moving around in a new car or planning your retirement - every man wants to spend his earnings on something he could enjoy. Whatever be the situation everyone hopes for a regular increase in the graph of their profit.

But investing your money wisely at the right place is not easy, especially for someone who is just a beginner. Figuring out where to start investing can be a challenge. There are a lot of capital investment options available in the market, which can confuse anyone.

Due to the fear of loss and failure in the competing market people step back from investing their capital. They fail to understand that failure is a part of the journey. But none can be blamed because we have been taught to save money instead of investing it. Our minds are already inclined towards collecting more and more sums by sacrificing our wishes and desires. And this fallacy has been continued since ages.

